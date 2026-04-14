English Premier League: Bournemouth Manager Andoni Iraola To Leave At Season End

Summary of this article
Bournemouth confirmed Andoni Iraola will leave at the end of the English Premier League 2025‑26 season
Chairman Bill Foley and sporting director Tiago Pinto hailed Iraola
He holds the best win percentage and points‑per‑game ratio of any Bournemouth manager
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola will leave the club at the end of the English Premier League 2025-26 season after failing to agree on a new contract, the Cherries confirmed on Tuesday.
“I feel this is the right moment for me to step away, but I will always carry fantastic memories of this club,” Iraola said in a statement. “I am proud of what we have achieved together.”
“Andoni has been instrumental in shaping the direction of this football club,” chairman Bill Foley said. “He brought intensity, innovation, and a clear philosophy that elevated AFC Bournemouth both on and off the pitch.”
“Andoni is someone I have a lot of admiration for, both as a head coach and as a person,” sporting director Tiago Pinto said. “His attention to detail, tactical intelligence and ability to bring the best out of players is something we have seen every day.”
Fitness coach Pablo de la Torre will also leave at the end of the season.
Bournemouth’s Rise Under Iraola
Iraola was appointed as Bournemouth’s manager in 2023 after a successful spell with Rayo Vallecano, where he secured promotion to La Liga in 2021.
The 43-year-old Spaniard quickly turned around his new side’s fortunes, lifting the club three places to 12th in his first season and earning a contract extension until 2026. The Cherries followed that with a ninth-place finish and a club-record tally of 56 points last season.
Across 108 matches, Iraola has the highest win percentage and best points-per-game ratio of any Bournemouth manager in the Premier League era.
Bournemouth are in 11th position this season, sitting just three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea and remaining in contention for European qualification. They pulled off a shock 2-1 win away at league leaders Arsenal in their last outing.
Bournemouth will travel to St. James’ Park on Saturday to face Newcastle United.