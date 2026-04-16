Bernardo Silva To Leave Manchester City At End Of English Premier League Season

Bernardo Silva will leave Manchester City at the end of the English Premier League 2025‑26 season, ending a decorated spell that delivered 15 major trophies, including six league titles and the UEFA Champions League

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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English Premier League 2025-26 Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City at end of season
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva clears the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London, Sunday, April 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bernardo Silva will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of English Premier League 2025‑26 season

  • The Portugal international won 15 major trophies in nine years, including six Premier League crowns and the UEFA Champions League

  • Signed from Monaco in 2017, Silva made 451 appearances and captained the side this season

Bernardo Silva confirmed on Thursday that he will leave Manchester City upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the English Premier League 2025-26 season. The Portugal international will bring an end to a nine-year chapter that delivered 15 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

“When I arrived 9 years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things. This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for,” Silva wrote in a post on Instagram.

“What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart. The Centurions, the domestic quadruple, the Treble, the Four In A Row and much more… It wasn’t that bad.”

Bernardo Silva’s Man City Legacy

Bernardo Silva joined from French club AS Monaco in 2017 for a reported fee of £43.5 million, and went on to make 451 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side. The 31-year-old captained the side this season and recently lifted the English League Cup at Wembley Stadium with a 2-0 win over Arsenal.

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Silva has the chance to add to his trophy haul in his final season with City, with the club remaining in contention for both the Premier League and FA Cup titles.

“In short, he will be deservedly remembered both as one of City’s finest and most popular players of all time,” the club said in a statement. Man City confirmed plans to deliver a “fitting tribute and farewell to a wonderful servant” at the end of the season.

Man City face a crucial test in their Premier League title hunt when they host Arsenal on April 19 at the Etihad Stadium.

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