Premier League: Bernardo Silva Wants Winning Legacy As Manchester City Captain

Silva led City at the Club World Cup, where they were shocked by Al-Hilal in the last 16 of the revamped competition

Bernardo Silva wants to inspire the next generation of Manchester City players
Bernardo Silva is aiming to leave a winning legacy for the next generation of Manchester City players as he approaches his first season as club captain.

The Portugal international was named as the new skipper following Kevin De Buryne’s exit in June, becoming the first captain Pep Guardiola has appointed during his career.

Silva led City at the Club World Cup, where they were shocked by Al-Hilal in the last 16 of the revamped competition.

Silva joined Guardiola’s side in 2017 from Monaco and has made 266 appearances in the Premier League.

He has won the league six times, registering 43 goals and 46 assists in that time, while also winning the Champions League, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups and one Club World Cup.

The 30-year-old now wants to pass the same winning mentality to City's young players that leaders like Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho handed down to him.

"I was lucky enough to play with some players like Vincent, Fernandinho, David [Silva], Kun [Sergio Aguero] and the legacy they left us is that it’s not enough to finish second, third or fourth,” Silva told City's website.

"The legacy we want to leave to the younger guys and the new signings is that at this club, we need to win and that's the motivation we have.

"I’m very proud obviously but also know that it’s a very big responsibility.

"I will try to first of all be an example in the way I behave every day, but also the biggest task is to create the right atmosphere in the dressing room.

"It's about respect between us, but at the same time, competing for a position in the team.

"We're very motivated for the new season, I think a lot of good things are coming and we're working very hard to give the fans something they deserve, titles again."

