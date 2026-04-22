Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich Semi-Final LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Hosts Aim To End Winless Run Against Die Roten

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB Pokal: Check out the live score and real-time updates of the best of four clash between Leverkusen and Die Roten at the Bay Arena on Wednesday, April 22

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Vikas Patwal
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB Pokal
Bayern Munich will lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinal of DFB-Pokal at the Bay Arena on Wednesday, April 22. X/Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB Pokal: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semifinal of DFB Pokal between Leverkusen and Munich at the Bay Arena on Wednesday, April 22. After clinching their 13th Bundesliga title in 14 seasons with a 4-2 win over Stuttgart, Bayern Munich's next target is to secure a spot in the DFB-Pokal final to get closer to accomplishing their treble-winning plans. Vincent Kompany's team will enter the match as favourites, as they are in sublime form, having won 14 of their last 15 games across all competitions. Meanwhile, Leverkusen have been winless against Munich in their all their last five meeting across all competitions, however, the hosts last win against this opposition came in this tournament itself, some two years ago.
LIVE UPDATES

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Leverkusen Starting XI

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Die Roten Starting XI

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Start Time, Streaming Details

The DFB Pokal 2025-26 semifinal between Bayern Munich and Bayern Leverkusen will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. The action will start from 12:15 AM IST.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Match Details

  • Fixture: Bayern Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

  • Series: DFB Pokal 2025-26

  • Venue: Bay Arena, Leverkusen, Germany

  • Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

  • Time: 12:15 AM IST

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Welcome!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the semifinal of DFB Pokal between Leverkusen and Munich at the Bay Arena. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

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