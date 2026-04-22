Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich Semi-Final LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Hosts Aim To End Winless Run Against Die Roten

Bayern Munich will lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinal of DFB-Pokal at the Bay Arena on Wednesday, April 22. X/Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB Pokal: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semifinal of DFB Pokal between Leverkusen and Munich at the Bay Arena on Wednesday, April 22. After clinching their 13th Bundesliga title in 14 seasons with a 4-2 win over Stuttgart, Bayern Munich's next target is to secure a spot in the DFB-Pokal final to get closer to accomplishing their treble-winning plans. Vincent Kompany's team will enter the match as favourites, as they are in sublime form, having won 14 of their last 15 games across all competitions. Meanwhile, Leverkusen have been winless against Munich in their all their last five meeting across all competitions, however, the hosts last win against this opposition came in this tournament itself, some two years ago.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Apr 2026, 12:09:35 am IST Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Leverkusen Starting XI Your Semi-Final starters! 👊⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/AAx7tAmsrs — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) April 22, 2026

23 Apr 2026, 12:07:32 am IST Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Die Roten Starting XI Our starting XI for tonight 🔴⚪️



Let's clinch that final, boys! 💪 pic.twitter.com/dE46Vi6bhE — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) April 22, 2026

22 Apr 2026, 11:48:15 pm IST Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Start Time, Streaming Details The DFB Pokal 2025-26 semifinal between Bayern Munich and Bayern Leverkusen will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. The action will start from 12:15 AM IST.

22 Apr 2026, 11:46:27 pm IST Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Match Details Fixture: Bayern Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Series: DFB Pokal 2025-26

Venue: Bay Arena, Leverkusen, Germany

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time: 12:15 AM IST