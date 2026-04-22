Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich Semi-Final LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Hosts Aim To End Winless Run Against Die Roten

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Leverkusen Starting XI
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Die Roten Starting XI
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Start Time, Streaming Details
The DFB Pokal 2025-26 semifinal between Bayern Munich and Bayern Leverkusen will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. The action will start from 12:15 AM IST.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Match Details
Fixture: Bayern Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Series: DFB Pokal 2025-26
Venue: Bay Arena, Leverkusen, Germany
Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
Time: 12:15 AM IST
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Semifinal LIVE Score, DFB-Pokal: Welcome!
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the semifinal of DFB Pokal between Leverkusen and Munich at the Bay Arena. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.