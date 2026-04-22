Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Nerazurri Up Against Biancocelesti With Final Berth At Stake

Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Biancocelesti Starting XI
Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Nerazzurri Starting XI
Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Start Time, Streaming
The second leg of Coppa Italia 2025-26 semifinal between Atalanta and Lazio will not be streamed in India You can still follow the match here. The live action will begin at 12:30 AM IST on April 23.
Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Match Details
Fixture: Atalanta vs Lazio
Series: Coppa Italia 2025-26
Venue: New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy
Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Greetings!
Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of Coppa Italia between Atalanta and Lazio at the New Balance Arena, Bergamo. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.