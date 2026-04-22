Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Nerazurri Up Against Biancocelesti With Final Berth At Stake

Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the second leg of the semifinal of Coppa Italia between Nerazzurri and Biancocelesti at the New Balance Arena, Bergamo on Wednesday, April 22

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Vikas Patwal
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Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia 2025-26
Atalanta takes on Lazio in the semifinal of Coppa Italia at the New Balance Arena. X/Atalanta
Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the semifinal of Coppa Italia between Nerazzurri and Biancocelesti at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo on Wednesday, April 22. The aggregate score line after the first leg is 2-2. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru put Biancocelesti ahead in the first leg but a spirited comeback from Mario Pasalic and Yunus Musah led to a draw. After that, Atalanta suffered a humbling loss to Bayern Munich, leading to their exit from the competition. They will eye their fourth Coppa Italia final, though they haven't managed to win either of them. Meanwhile, Lazio will be chasing their eighth Coppa Italia title.
LIVE UPDATES

Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Biancocelesti Starting XI

Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Nerazzurri Starting XI

Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Start Time, Streaming

The second leg of Coppa Italia 2025-26 semifinal between Atalanta and Lazio will not be streamed in India You can still follow the match here. The live action will begin at 12:30 AM IST on April 23.

Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Match Details

  • Fixture: Atalanta vs Lazio

  • Series: Coppa Italia 2025-26

  • Venue: New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy

  • Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

  • Time: 12:30 AM IST

Atalanta vs Lazio Semifinal LIVE Score, Coppa Italia: Greetings!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of Coppa Italia between Atalanta and Lazio at the New Balance Arena, Bergamo. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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