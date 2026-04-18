GT Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25 – Check Result

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali