RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

In a match already overflowing with high-octane action, Jitesh Sharma produced a moment of individual brilliance behind the stumps that effectively ended Chennai Super Kings' hopes of a miracle. During the high-voltage RCB vs CSK encounter on April 5, Sunday, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper pulled off a sensational diving catch to dismiss the dangerous Shivam Dube, a wicket that felt like the final nail in the coffin for the visitors.