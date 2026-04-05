RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

Jitesh Sharma pulled off a gravity-defying, one-handed diving catch to his right to dismiss a dangerous Shivam Dube during the RCB vs CSK clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Jitesh Sharma in action against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jitesh Sharma grabbed a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Shivam Dube

  • The catch effectively ended CSK's chances in the chase

  • Watch the video of Jitesh Sharma's catch below

In a match already overflowing with high-octane action, Jitesh Sharma produced a moment of individual brilliance behind the stumps that effectively ended Chennai Super Kings' hopes of a miracle. During the high-voltage RCB vs CSK encounter on April 5, Sunday, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper pulled off a sensational diving catch to dismiss the dangerous Shivam Dube, a wicket that felt like the final nail in the coffin for the visitors.

The catch occurred in the 10th over, just as Dube was beginning to look threatening. Chasing a mammoth target of 251, Dube had already struck six and two boundaries, attempting to rebuild the innings following the dismissal of a well-set Sarfaraz Khan.

Facing the medium pace of Abhinandan Singh, Dube looked to unleash a powerful pull shot against a good-length delivery angled outside off-stump.

However, the left-hander could only manage a thick inside edge. The ball deflected sharply and was dying rapidly to the right of the wicketkeeper. Jitesh Sharma, demonstrating elite anticipation and lateral agility, didn't hesitate.

He changed his direction midway to the opposite side and launched himself horizontally. He fully extended in mid-air and scooped the ball just inches above the turf with one hand. The sheer physics of the catch, combining a sub-second reaction time with a flawless landing, left Dube shell-shocked and the Chinnaswamy crowd in a frenzy.

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Jitesh Sharma's One-Handed Catch - Watch

This wasn't Jitesh’s only contribution of the evening; earlier, he had executed a sharp stumping to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan off Krunal Pandya’s bowling. However, the catch to remove Dube was the standout moment, highlighting Jitesh’s evolution as a premier 360-degree athlete.

By removing the one player capable of clearing the ropes at will, Jitesh ensured that RCB maintained their stranglehold on the game, proving that his INR 11 crore price tag is justified as much by his elite glovework as his explosive finishing.

Q

What was the result of the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2026?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 43 runs.

Q

Why did MS Dhoni miss the match against RCB?

A

MS Dhoni was ruled out of the high-stakes Southern Derby after picking up an injury in pre-season training.

Q

Who are the captains for both teams this season?

A

Rajat Patidar is the captain of RCB. CSK is being led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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