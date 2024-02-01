In another blow to the Bazball-stung Indian team, ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be ruled out of the remainder of the five-match Test series against England. Jadeja, who had suffered a hamstring injury during the first Test in Hyderabad, will require more time to regain full fitness and so will seamer Mohammed Shami, who is also set to miss the rest of the red-ball leg. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Southpaw Jadeja had pulled his hamstring after getting run-out for the first time in his Test career during India's fourth-innings chase in the series opener. He was earlier ruled out of the second Test, which commences in Visakhapatnam from Friday, February 2, 2024.