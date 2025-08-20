Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty goes to the basket as Alanna Smith #8 of the Minnesota Lynx defends during the first half at Barclays Center on August 19, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty goes to the basket as Alanna Smith #8 of the Minnesota Lynx defends during the first half at Barclays Center on August 19, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.