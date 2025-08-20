Diamond Harbour 2-1 East Bengal Highlights, Durand Cup SF 2: Joby Justin Sinks Ex-Club, Takes Debutants Into Final

Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the second semi-final football match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, as it happened on 20 August 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal Highlights, Durand Cup 2025
Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: DHFC players celebrate a goal in Kolkata. Photo: Durand Cup
An 83rd-minute winner from former East Bengal forward Joby Justin took Diamond Harbour FC to a thrilling 2-1 win over the Red and Gold Brigade in the second Durand Cup 2025 semi-final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Wednesday (20 August 2025). East Bengal, with 16 Durand Cup titles to their name, were heavy favourites against their I-League opponents, who have made their tournament debut this year. But DHFC rose to the occasion, first taking the lead through Mikel Kortazar (66th minute) and then finding the decisive goal to override Anwar Ali's equaliser (67th). Diamond Harbour will now meet defending champions NorthEast United in the final on August 23. Catch the highlights and play-by-play updates from the Indian football match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 SF: Welcome!

A very good evening to all football fans tuning in to the start of our live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match tonight. Two Bengal-based clubs – East Bengal and Diamond Harbour – are in action tonight, with the match kicking off at the Salt Lake Stadium at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 SF: Path To Semis

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 SF: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 7pm IST. The Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in the country.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup: What Happened In SF 1?

Yesterday, Redeem Tlang’s first half-goal was enough for defending champions NorthEast United to beat Shillong Lajong 1-0 and book their place in the Durand Cup final. Shillong Lajong thus lost their second straight semi-final match of the tournament against the same opponents. NorthEast United had beaten Shillong Lajong 3-0 at the same venue in the semi-final in 2024.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup: EBFC Starting XI

This is how East Bengal line up tonight for the all-important clash with Diamond Harbour:

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: DHFC Starting XI

And here is Diamond Harbour's line-up:

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: Kick-Off!

We are underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. East Bengal kicking from right to left and Diamond Harbour from left to right in the first half. DHFC earn a throw-in from a potentially dangerous position in the third minute but are unable to make anything of it.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: DHFC 0-0 EBFC

East Bengal create a big opportunity in the 14th minute but Miguel Figueira misses out. The Brazilian midfielder has the ball in close range and a clear sight of goal; he takes a crack from his left foot but the shot goes wide to the right.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: DHFC 0-0 EBFC

The first half hour is done and dusted and we have the first drinks break of the game. No goals yet but lots of chances created. Who will draw first blood?

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: Half-Time Update

What a pulsating final few minutes in the first half. Both sides hit the post but neither found the breakthrough, and so we head into the lemon break with the scoreline still reading 0-0. East Bengal were the stronger of the two sides, especially in the latter moments, and will aim to build on that in the second half.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: DHFC 0-0 EBFC

The teams return for the second half. Diamond Harbour now attacking from right to left and East Bengal from left to right. DHFC penetrate the EBFC box early in the half, but lack that clinicality in the final third once again.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: DHFC 0-0 EBFC

Dimitrios Diamantakos takes a free-kick from a potentially dangerous position but is unable to beat Mirshad, who has been superb tonight. The Greek striker takes a low shot that dodges DHFC's defensive wall but not their watchful goalie.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: DHFC 1-0 EBFC

Diamond Harbour go ahead! Mikel Kortazar strikes a lip-smacking bicycle kick at the goal-mouth to put the debutants in the lead in the 66th minute.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: DHFC 1-1 EBFC

East Bengal issue a sizzling rejoinder within a minute! And just like Diamond Harbour's Mikel Kortazar, it is EBFC's centre back Anwar Ali who comes to the party with a delectable finish. It's a long-range strike, a fantastic one at that, which does the job and breaches Mirshad's goal finally in the 67th minute. The crowd comes to life!

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: DHFC 2-1 EBFC

What drama! Joby Justin finds the back of the net against his former club East Bengal in the 83rd minute and does not celebrate out of respect. His teammates do, however, as Diamond Harbour take the lead with time running out for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: Full-Time Update

The final whistle is sounded after eight long minutes of added time, and Diamond Harbour finish the job! They knock out the mighty East Bengal 2-1 to keep their dream run going, and set a final meeting with reigning champions NorthEast United.

Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: Match Stats
Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal LIVE Score, Durand Cup SF 2: Match Stats | Photo: SonyLIV screengrab
Published At:
