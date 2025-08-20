Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch

Diamond Harbour FC will take on Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal FC in the second semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, 20 August. East Bengal, one of the favourites for the tournament, will be up against debutants Diamond Harbour, with the winner facing defending champions NorthEast United in the final.