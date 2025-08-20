Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch

Diamond Harbour face East Bengal in the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final on 20 August
Find out when and where the Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 match is being played
Find out where to watch the Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 match live on TV and online in India
Diamond Harbour FC will take on Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal FC in the second semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, 20 August. East Bengal, one of the favourites for the tournament, will be up against debutants Diamond Harbour, with the winner facing defending champions NorthEast United in the final.
East Bengal booked their place in the semi-final after sealing a 2-1 win against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby. Under coach Oscar Bruzon, the Red and Gold Brigade have sealed back-to-back Derby wins following their victory in the Calcutta Football League (CFL).
However, Diamond Harbour, making their first Durand Cup appearance, have turned into tournament dark horses with their performances. The I-League side, founded in 2022, have been one of the stories of the competition under coach Kibu Vicuna. They stunned ISL heavyweights Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in the quarter-final, sealing a place in the last four.
Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final – Live Streaming Details
When is the Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match being played?
The Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, at 7:00 PM IST.
Where is the Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match being played?
The Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Where to watch the Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match live online in India?
The Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match live broadcast in India?
The Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 semi-final match will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.