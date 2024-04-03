Prabhu Deva Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Songs Of India's Michael Jackson

The song is the hindi dubbed version of 'Urvasi Urvasi' from 1994 film 'Kadhalan'. It was an instant hit for both the lyrics and dance and still remains an evergreen dance song. The song showcases one of the finest footwork by Prabhu Deva who manages to capture the screen with his smooth yet fast-paced movements. It was recreated by American artist will.i.am and singer Cody Wise under the name 'Its my Birthday' in 2014 and it topped the UK Charts. Most recently, in 2018, Yo Yo Honey Singh did a remix of the song and titled it as 'Urvashi'.