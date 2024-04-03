Prabhu Deva Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Songs Of India's Michael Jackson

When it comes to dancing there is one name in Indian film industry that has to come up, Prabhu Deva, also known as the Indian Michael Jackson. The celebrated choreographer, actor, director and producer has been in the industry for nearly 32 years now.
The love for dancing was imbibed in Prabhu Deva by his father who was a choreographer in South cinema industry back in the time. Prabhu Deva then went on to learn Bharatanatyam and various western dance forms, eventually starting his career as an actor in 1990s.
In his long drawn career, Prabhu Deva has seen significant highs and lows with superhit songs and flop films on the scale. He ventured into direction then and continues to work in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 2019 (art-dance field). 'Minsara Kanavu' and 'Lakshya' won him the Best Choreography award at the National Film Awards of 1997 and 2004.
Here are the 5 best dance songs of Prabhu Deva that prove why he is considered a legendary dancing superstar:
1. 'Urvashi Urvashi'
The song is the hindi dubbed version of 'Urvasi Urvasi' from 1994 film 'Kadhalan'. It was an instant hit for both the lyrics and dance and still remains an evergreen dance song. The song showcases one of the finest footwork by Prabhu Deva who manages to capture the screen with his smooth yet fast-paced movements. It was recreated by American artist will.i.am and singer Cody Wise under the name 'Its my Birthday' in 2014 and it topped the UK Charts. Most recently, in 2018, Yo Yo Honey Singh did a remix of the song and titled it as 'Urvashi'.
Movie: Hum Se Hai Muqabala
Music: A R Rahman
Cast: Prabhu Deva, Nagma
2. 'Muqabala Muqabala'
A classic hit of all the times, 'Muqabala Muqabala', is a go-to dance number till date. The iconic use of graphics in the song and dancing style fit just right with the audiences. The unique visuals and soundtrack have managed to keep the song trending even today. The song was remixed for 'Street Dancer 3D' in 2020.
Movie: Hum Se Hai Muqabala
Cast: Prabhu Deva, Nagma
3. 'Vennilave Vennilave'
Grabbing a national award for choreography for this film, Prabhu Deva intensified his romantic emotion portrayal in the song. The poetic song sees Prabhu Deva in a different dance format as he manages to keep the focus on both his movements and expressions.
Movie: Minsara Kanavu
Music: A R Rahman
4. 'Kaasumela'
Starring two legends Prabhu Deva and Kamal Haasan the song is a comic hit. It showcases a hysterical dance routine between the two leads and a bond. While the choreography is eye-catching, the comic angle to the song is an instant hook for the audiences.
Movie: Kaathala Kaathala
Music: Karthik Raja
5. 'Go Go Govinda'
Prabhu Deva collaborated with Sonakshi Sinha for this special song in Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG'. The song is a classic example of the dance that Prabhu Deva is famous for. Giving the fans a hit song for their celebrations, the track and dance can have anyone watching grooving to the beat.
Movie: OMG (Oh My God)
Music: Himesh Reshammiya