Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lalu Prasad Yadav In ICU After Fracturing His Shoulder: Officials

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted at a private hospital in Bihar’s Patna, following his shoulder injury and other diseases which he suffers from, including kidney problems, officials said.

undefined
File photo of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 2:32 pm

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday was admitted to a private hospital in Patna, less than 24 hours after he had a fall and fractured his shoulder.

The septuagenarian is in ICU, according to an official of the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

"He has been brought here with complaints of many symptoms, which relate to his shoulder injury and other diseases which he suffers from, including kidney problems,” he said.

He, however, added that it would be premature to speculate whether the former Bihar chief minister might have to be referred to a better facility in Delhi.

Related stories

Here Is Another Lalu Prasad Yadav Dreaming Of Becoming India’s President

Lalu Prasad Yadav Fined Rs 6,000 In 2009 Model Code Violation Case

Lalu Prasad Yadav Given Jail Term In Fodder Scam: A Timeline Of Events

The RJD supremo's wife Rabri Devi and both sons, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, were by his side at the hospital.

Yadav, who stays at the residence allotted to his wife in her capacity as an ex-CM, had on Sunday tripped on the stairs and fractured his right shoulder.

Out on bail in fodder scam cases, Prasad had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for traveling abroad, preferably Singapore, to get a kidney transplant.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Bihar Patna Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD President Rabri Devi Health Issues Tej Pratap Yadav Tejasvi Yadav Jharkhand High Court Singapore
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3