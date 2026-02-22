The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen's Charak Denied Clearance By CBFC: Do Not Have A Clear Idea

Sudipto Sen's upcoming film Charak: Fair of Faith has been denied certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
It is sent to a review committee, ahead of its theatrical release on March 6.
Sen has no idea why the film has been denied clearance.
Charak: Fair of Faith, filmmaker Sudipto Sen’s debut production under his banner Sipping Tea Cinemas, was presented at several international film festival markets in 2025, including the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (European Film Market) and was also screened at the Cannes Film Market. The folklore thriller, directed by Shieladitya Moulik, has faced challenges from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release on March 6, 2026.
Sen, who had earlier directed The Kerala Story, said that the CBFC has denied clearance for Charak's release. He claimed to have received no explanation for why the board denied certification to his film.
In a conversation with News18, Sen said, "I genuinely do not have a clear idea why the clearance was denied." He is "willing to even opt for certain cuts and sacrifice some visuals for the film’s sake." At this point, he is just hopeful.
"In our last meeting, I was told the film would be evaluated sympathetically. We have presented documented material, not fiction. However, truth is always uncomfortable," he said.
Sen stated that through his film, he exposes the illegal and superstitious practices. He asked, "If something illegal is happening in the name of faith, should the cinema look away?" he asked, and added, "My work is to bring facts before society."
He called the film a “matter-of-fact documentation" of occult practices within specific Hindu cult groups. The practices allegedly include human sacrifice and cannibalism.
Charak is currently before a review committee, and it's still unclear why it has been denied clearance. "Controversy is not my goal. But silence in the face of uncomfortable truth is not an option either," Sen said.