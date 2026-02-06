Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

PVR Inox reported a nearly 10% increase in revenues for the quarter ending December 31.
Ranveer Singh-led Dhuradhar hit the screens in the last quarter of 2025. It was released on December 5, 2025. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, dethroning films like Chhaava and Kantara: Chapter 1. PVR Inox, India's biggest cinema chain, reportedly witnessed a nearly 3x jump in its quarterly profits, all thanks to the footfall at the box office and the tax reduction, encouraging the audience to go to theatres.
PVR Inox earns nearly Rs 96 crore profit from Dhurandhar
According to Hindustan Times, PVR Inox reported a consolidated profit of Rs 95.7 crore in the December quarter of 2025, which was Rs 35.9 crore in 2024. It reported a 166% YoY (year-over-year) rise in Q3 profit, helping the cinema chain to expand its profit margins from 2% (a year ago) to 5% in the December quarter.
Increase in footfalls
There was a nearly 10% increase in revenues for the quarter ending December 31, reported PVR Inox. The surge in footfalls by 9% in the quarter helped Dhurandhar in its collections. The espionage thriller sold over 4 crore tickets across India, with PVR Inox selling nearly half of them.
Reportedly, Aditya Dhar's film made a gross collection of over Rs 1000 crore in India and Rs 1300 crore worldwide, making it one of India's most successful films ever.
There was 13% rise in the box office collections in 2025 in India, because of films like Chhaava, Kantara: Chapter One and Dhurandhar.
2026 expected to be better
January started on a positive note with Sunny Deol's Border 2 taking a thunderous opening and is performing well at the box office. The first quarter of 2026 will witness several big releases, including Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and others. Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part One and Shah Rukh Khan's King are some of the major films towards the end of the year. So, the industry is hopeful that there will be more business than last year.
PVR Inox executive director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told Reuters, "The industry has evolved where sequels end up doing as well as the first ones."
He is hopeful that box-office collections will grow 14%-15% in 2026.