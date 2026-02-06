Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

2026 expected to be better

January started on a positive note with Sunny Deol's Border 2 taking a thunderous opening and is performing well at the box office. The first quarter of 2026 will witness several big releases, including Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and others. Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part One and Shah Rukh Khan's King are some of the major films towards the end of the year. So, the industry is hopeful that there will be more business than last year.