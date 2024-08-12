John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, John Abraham spoke about working with Aditya Chopra. The actor revealed that Aditya is strict, and he would never show his films to anyone apart from Shah Rukh Khan. Abraham said, “Aditya Chopra is very strict. He doesn’t show his films to anyone, except Shah Rukh Khan! So, whatever information I would get, it would come to me from Shah Rukh. Before the film, I would call him and ask, ‘How is it?’ and he would tell me. He is very sweet. Our energies were fantastic.”