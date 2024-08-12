John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor

John Abraham has worked with Yash Raj Films for quite a handful of projects. The actor has worked with producer Aditya Chopra on ‘Dhoom’, ‘New York’, and the most recent ‘Pathaan.’ In a recent interview, the actor opened up about working with Yash Raj Films and Chopra. He mentioned that Chopra is ‘strict’ when it comes to work.
In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, John Abraham spoke about working with Aditya Chopra. The actor revealed that Aditya is strict, and he would never show his films to anyone apart from Shah Rukh Khan. Abraham said, “Aditya Chopra is very strict. He doesn’t show his films to anyone, except Shah Rukh Khan! So, whatever information I would get, it would come to me from Shah Rukh. Before the film, I would call him and ask, ‘How is it?’ and he would tell me. He is very sweet. Our energies were fantastic.”
Abraham also spoke highly about Chopra and said that he is confident of working with him because he knows that his movies will do well at the box office.
In the same conversation, Abraham also revealed his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor continued, “When my career started, Shah Rukh was my judge, and now during ‘Pathaan’, I was working with him. There was a lot of respect and love. He is an extremely smart, intelligent man but is also very caring and cute. We really got along!”
On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Vedaa’. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie also stars Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Bannerjee in key roles. The movie is set to release in cinemas on Independence Day, August 15. Abraham was last seen in ‘Pathaan’ in a negative role.