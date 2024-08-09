Art & Entertainment

John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle

John Abraham said he would never promote or endorse such things because it's against his principles.

ohn Abraham on celebs endorsing paan masala brands
John Abraham Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actor John Abraham believes in healthy lifestyle and not in favour of something that is bad for our body or health. In an interview, John, who will be seen in 'Vedaa', condemned those who promote or endorse paan masala and gutka brands. He didn't take names of any actor, but slammed them for the endorsements.

There has been a debate going on since long on actors endorsing or appearing in paan masala and gutka ads. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others have appeared in several such ads for which they have been chastised. However, in 2022, Akshay had announced that he wouldn’t be part of such ads, after facing backlash from people.

John Abraham at the trailer launch of 'Vedaa' - Instagram
Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

John recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, where he said he wants to be a 'role model' for his fans and would never ‘sell death’ himself. He is not someone who promotes health and fitness and at the same time promotes such products that cause harm. The actor said, “If I live my life with honesty, and if I practice what I preach, then I’m a role model. But if I’m presenting a fake version of myself in the public and behaving like a different person behind their back, they’ll spot it''.

Taking an indirect jibe at the actors who appear in such ads, John said, “People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse paan masala. I love all my actor friends and I’m not disrespecting any of them. I want to make it clear that I’m talking about myself. But I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle.'' He added, ''Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan masala industry is Rs 45,000 crore? Which means that even the government is supporting it, and that’s why it isn’t illegal.”

On the work front, John is gearing up for 'Vedaa' with Sharvari Wagh. The action drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 15.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Expect Atalanta To Be Less Competitive Against Real Madrid, Says Gasperini
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  4. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  5. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  2. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  3. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  4. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Tel Aviv Flights, Stopped Till Aug 8, Now Suspended Till Further Notice
  2. Lok Sabha Adopts Motion Naming 21 Members For Joint Panel On Waqf Bill
  3. Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone NEET-PG 2024 Exam
  4. Harish Salve To Represent Vinesh Phogat In Olympic Disqualification Case | A Lookback At His Past Victories
  5. 'As Soon As Possible': CEC Kumar Assures Preparedness For Elections In J&K, Shares Policy For Kashmiri Migrants
Entertainment News
  1. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  2. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
  3. Aanand L Rai Confirms 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'; Shares Major Update About Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan Starrer
  4. Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, And Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform At 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Report
  5. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
US News
  1. Will Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Not Return From Space Before 2025?
  2. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  3. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  4. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  5. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Will Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Not Return From Space Before 2025?
  2. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  3. Bangladesh: Interim Leader Yunus Takes Charge Of 27 Ministries, Announces Portfolios Of Council | Who Got What?
  4. The Price Of Survival: Israel Plays And Palestine Pays With Lives
  5. Meet The World’s Most Isolated Tribe On An Indian Island That Doesn't Want To Be Found
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign