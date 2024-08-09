John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle

Bollywood actor John Abraham believes in healthy lifestyle and not in favour of something that is bad for our body or health. In an interview, John, who will be seen in 'Vedaa', condemned those who promote or endorse paan masala and gutka brands. He didn't take names of any actor, but slammed them for the endorsements.
There has been a debate going on since long on actors endorsing or appearing in paan masala and gutka ads. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others have appeared in several such ads for which they have been chastised. However, in 2022, Akshay had announced that he wouldn’t be part of such ads, after facing backlash from people.
John recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, where he said he wants to be a 'role model' for his fans and would never ‘sell death’ himself. He is not someone who promotes health and fitness and at the same time promotes such products that cause harm. The actor said, “If I live my life with honesty, and if I practice what I preach, then I’m a role model. But if I’m presenting a fake version of myself in the public and behaving like a different person behind their back, they’ll spot it''.
Taking an indirect jibe at the actors who appear in such ads, John said, “People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse paan masala. I love all my actor friends and I’m not disrespecting any of them. I want to make it clear that I’m talking about myself. But I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle.'' He added, ''Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan masala industry is Rs 45,000 crore? Which means that even the government is supporting it, and that’s why it isn’t illegal.”
On the work front, John is gearing up for 'Vedaa' with Sharvari Wagh. The action drama is all set to hit the theatres on August 15.