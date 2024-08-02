Art & Entertainment

Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event

John Abraham lost his cool when he was told that his films are 'repetitive.' The actor will be next seen in 'Vedaa.'

John Abraham
John Abraham at the trailer launch of 'Vedaa' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

John Abraham was last seen in ‘Pathaan’ where he shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Fans loved his negative role in the action flick, and he received love for his performance from fans and critics alike. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of ‘Vedaa.’ At the trailer launch of the film, Abraham lost his cool when a reporter pointed out that his films are ‘repetitive.’

Speaking to the media at the trailer launch of ‘Vedaa’, a reporter mentioned that John Abraham’s films are repetitive, and he should be doing ‘kuch naya.’ The comment irked the actor who asked if they had already seen ‘Vedaa.’ He mentioned that the film is unlike all the other action films he has done to date. He said, “Aapne film dekhi hai (Have you seen the film)? Can I call out bad questions and idiots?”

Abraham continued, “Nahi main to aapko sirf directly kehna chahta hoon ki ye film alag hai. Mere hisaab se toh it is a very intense performance jo maine kara hai. Of course, aapne film dekhi nahi hai. (No, I just want to tell you that this is a different kind of movie. According to me, it is a very intense performance of mine. Of course, you haven't watched the film yet)”

The actor mentioned that people should watch the film first and then comment. He added, “Film dekhiye aap, uske baad I'm all yours, whatever you say. But if you are wrong, I'm going to turn around and tear you apart. (See the film first, after that, I'm all yours, whatever you say)”

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, ‘Vedaa’ revolves around a girl who fights for the oppressed and downtrodden people. The movie will touch on the topics of untouchability and casteism. It stars John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Bannerjee in lead roles. It also includes cameo appearances from Mouni Roy and Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie will be released on August 15.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  3. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  3. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
  5. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Survives Injury Scare To Seal Semi-final Spot - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 800 Million Indians Lifted Out Of Poverty 'Simply By Smartphones': UNGA President
  2. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  3. '90% Offline Coaching Centres Will Disappear': Anand Kumar After 3 IAS Aspirants Died In Delhi
  4. Wayanad Landslides: CM Vijayan Orders Withdrawal Of Note Restricting Scientists' Comments On Recent Disaster
  5. ‘Chai And Biscuits On Me’: Rahul Gandhi Claims ED Raid Planned Against Him
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  2. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  3. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel After Hezbollah Commander Killed
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath