Speaking to the media at the trailer launch of ‘Vedaa’, a reporter mentioned that John Abraham’s films are repetitive, and he should be doing ‘kuch naya.’ The comment irked the actor who asked if they had already seen ‘Vedaa.’ He mentioned that the film is unlike all the other action films he has done to date. He said, “Aapne film dekhi hai (Have you seen the film)? Can I call out bad questions and idiots?”