John Abraham was last seen in ‘Pathaan’ where he shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Fans loved his negative role in the action flick, and he received love for his performance from fans and critics alike. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of ‘Vedaa.’ At the trailer launch of the film, Abraham lost his cool when a reporter pointed out that his films are ‘repetitive.’
Speaking to the media at the trailer launch of ‘Vedaa’, a reporter mentioned that John Abraham’s films are repetitive, and he should be doing ‘kuch naya.’ The comment irked the actor who asked if they had already seen ‘Vedaa.’ He mentioned that the film is unlike all the other action films he has done to date. He said, “Aapne film dekhi hai (Have you seen the film)? Can I call out bad questions and idiots?”
Abraham continued, “Nahi main to aapko sirf directly kehna chahta hoon ki ye film alag hai. Mere hisaab se toh it is a very intense performance jo maine kara hai. Of course, aapne film dekhi nahi hai. (No, I just want to tell you that this is a different kind of movie. According to me, it is a very intense performance of mine. Of course, you haven't watched the film yet)”
The actor mentioned that people should watch the film first and then comment. He added, “Film dekhiye aap, uske baad I'm all yours, whatever you say. But if you are wrong, I'm going to turn around and tear you apart. (See the film first, after that, I'm all yours, whatever you say)”
Directed by Nikkhil Advani, ‘Vedaa’ revolves around a girl who fights for the oppressed and downtrodden people. The movie will touch on the topics of untouchability and casteism. It stars John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Bannerjee in lead roles. It also includes cameo appearances from Mouni Roy and Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie will be released on August 15.