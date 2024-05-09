In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dino, while speaking about his equation with John said they never had any rivalry. They used to talk and have fun with each other. He said, "The talk about the rivalry between us started in people’s minds after I broke up with Bipasha and he started dating Bipasha. People started thinking that he was dating my girlfriend, so there was a rivalry, media also fueled this. But there has never been any rivalry. We both have been on our own paths.'' The 'Raaz' actor added, ''Only yesterday I texted him, ‘Are we going for a bike ride or a coffee?’ I don’t think we have a rivalry. I am happy to see where he is today. Because at that point when we were starting out people used to say models can’t act and we proved them wrong. John has done really well. I take my hat off for that guy, he has conducted himself well.”