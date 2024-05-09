Art & Entertainment

Dino Morea Reacts To His 'Rivalry' With John Abraham After Breakup With Bipasha Basu: People Thought He Took My Girlfriend

Dino Morea said that the rivalry between him and John Abraham started in people’s minds after he broke up with Bipasha Basu and John started dating her.

Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu and John Abraham Photo: Instagram
Model-turned-actor Dino Moreo's alleged rivalry with his fellow model and actor John Abraham was known to all. In an interview, Dino clarified that there was no rivalry between them. He also spoke about his past relationship with Bipasha Basu who later dated John Abraham after breaking up with Dino. 

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dino, while speaking about his equation with John said they never had any rivalry. They used to talk and have fun with each other. He said, "The talk about the rivalry between us started in people’s minds after I broke up with Bipasha and he started dating Bipasha. People started thinking that he was dating my girlfriend, so there was a rivalry, media also fueled this. But there has never been any rivalry. We both have been on our own paths.'' The 'Raaz' actor added, ''Only yesterday I texted him, ‘Are we going for a bike ride or a coffee?’ I don’t think we have a rivalry. I am happy to see where he is today. Because at that point when we were starting out people used to say models can’t act and we proved them wrong. John has done really well. I take my hat off for that guy, he has conducted himself well.”

Dino also revealed that Bipasha and John started dating each other nearly a year after he and Bipasha broke up. He continued, “I am clarifying it after years. Me and Bipasha broke up and almost one year after that they started dating, and I had started dating somebody else. So, why would there be any animosity? People thought that John took my girlfriend but it was nothing like that. The three of us used to talk but people made it into something else''.

The actor also spoke about his relationship with Bipasha. He said they were ''more or less over in terms of relationship'' when they were working on 'Raaz' and it was very difficult. ''But after Raaz when we did Gunaah that was the toughest time because we were breaking up, it was over,'' he added.

