'Vedaa' Teaser: Sharvari Wagh Transforms Into A Fierce Warrior; John Abraham Is Pitted Against Abhishek Banerjee

The teaser shows Sharvari introducing her character Vedaa. She impresses us with her never-seen-before avatar. It seems she is on a mission to take revenge. It wouldn't be wrong to see that she is the main highlight of the film. John Abraham who plays the protagonist aides Sharvari in her mission. He is seen fighting against Abhishek Banerjee who is playing a politician. We also get a glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia but nothing much is revealed about her character in the teaser. The relationship between John and Sharvari's characters is also not known in the teaser of 'Vedaa'.