'Vedaa' Teaser: Sharvari Wagh Transforms Into A Fierce Warrior; John Abraham Is Pitted Against Abhishek Banerjee

'Vedaa' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. The film also marks John and Sharvari's first movie together. 'Vedaa' teaser has been released today, on March 19. We get glimpses of John and Sharvari's characters' intense fighting sequences. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on July 12.
It is based on true events with high-octane action, engaging performances and and drama, which makes it a perfect blend for a cinematic experience.
Sharing the action-packed the teaser on his Instagram handle, John wrote, “Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! #VedaaTeaserOutNow. Releasing in cinemas on 12th July (sic)."
The teaser shows Sharvari introducing her character Vedaa. She impresses us with her never-seen-before avatar. It seems she is on a mission to take revenge. It wouldn't be wrong to see that she is the main highlight of the film. John Abraham who plays the protagonist aides Sharvari in her mission. He is seen fighting against Abhishek Banerjee who is playing a politician. We also get a glimpse of Tamannaah Bhatia but nothing much is revealed about her character in the teaser. The relationship between John and Sharvari's characters is also not known in the teaser of 'Vedaa'.
Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, expressing his excitement, said in a statement, “Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa."
'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment. Aseem Arora has written the script.