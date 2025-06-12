An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI17, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, on Thursday afternoon. The London-bound plane crashed into the residential quarters of doctors from BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area, and exploded in a massive ball of fire, as per reports. There were 242 people, including crew members. Air India said 169 of the 230 passengers were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian.