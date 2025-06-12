Art & Entertainment

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan Extend Grief And Condolences To The Families Affected By The Tragic Incident

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan took to social media to share condolence messages.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan on Ahmedabad plane crash
Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan react to Ahmedabad plane crash
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI17, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, on Thursday afternoon. The London-bound plane crashed into the residential quarters of doctors from BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area, and exploded in a massive ball of fire, as per reports. There were 242 people, including crew members. Air India said 169 of the 230 passengers were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian.

Several celebs have expressed grief over the tragic incident on social media. Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have shared condolence messages.

Shah Rukh Khan on Ahmedabad plane crash

Shah Rukh Khan took to X handle and wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers for the victims, their families and all affected."

Aamir Khan on Air India Plane Crash

Aamir Khan, in a statement, shared, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today. At this moment of profound loss, our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. We stand in solidarity with the individuals, communities, and responders impacted by this devastating event. Stay strong India."

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh, among others, also sent prayers and condolences to the families who lost their dear ones in the horrific incident.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is among the 241 people who died in the Air India plane crash. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said that only one passenger survived in the plane crash, as per a report in ANI.

