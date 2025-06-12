Art & Entertainment

Air India Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad: Bollywood Celebs 'Heartbroken’ By The Unfortunate Incident; Express Concern

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Several celebs including Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Deol and others have expressed concern over the incident on social media.

An Air India plane carrying 242 people crashed immediately after it took off from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport in Ahmedabad, on Thursday. The Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was going to London's Gatwick Airport. Visuals of the plane slamming the ground near the Meghani Nagar area, resulting in fireball and black smoke, are doing the rounds on social media. Out of 242 people, 230 were passengers and 12 were crew members, as per reports.

Several Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra and others have expressed 'shocked' and are 'devastated' after hearing the news of the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Parineeti Chopra wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time."

Sunny Deol wrote, "Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time."

Visuals from the crash site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad - PTI
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor

BY Outlook Web Desk

Riteish is also "heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad". "My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," he wrote.

Akshay Kumar is also "shocked and speechless" about the Air India plane crash. He has sent prayers to those who are affected.

"I have a feeling we will have survivors. Om Sai Ram," wrote Sonu Sood.

Randeep Hooda called the plane crash in Ahmedabad "heartbreaking" and added "My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss."

In solidarity towards the tragic plane crash, Salman Khan cancelled an event. Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) was supposed to announce Salman as the brand ambassador. But the organisers and the actor cancelled the event, as per a report in Times of India.

"As you all know, a tragic incident occurred earlier in the day. It's a sad time for everybody. ISRL and Mr Salman Khan stand by united with the nation in these tough times. We have taken a responsible joint decision to reschedule this event as its not a time for celebration," said the organisers and added, "We stand by the nation united. All our condolences and prayers with the families of the dead. Stay strong, India."

Meanwhile, UK prime minister Keir Starmer has been informed of the Ahmedabad plane crash. Also, "In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details," stated the Ministry of Civil Aviation. 

