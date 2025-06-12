Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor

Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Top Developments
The Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
A video emerged on social media showing smoke emanating from the airport premises. The crash could have been caused by technical and hydraulic failures, aviation and defense experts said.
The Air India plane crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar. Speaking to Outlook, the eyewitnesses said there are four staff quarters, and the flight crashed into those while some people were inside the buildings. However, most were outside because of the lunch hour.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is among the 241 people who died in the Air India AI171 plane crash near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. His office earlier today said Rupani was severely injured in the crash.
Union Minister Amit Shah arrived at the crash site of the Air India plane crash. He was seen alongside Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel taking stock of the site.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Fire Agencies Present At Site
Fire Services and other agencies are present at the site where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Injured Being Taken To Hospital
The injured people are being taken to the hospital in Ahmedabad after the plane crash.
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Air India Issues Statement
Taking cognisance of the incident, Air India posted on X, Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia)."
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Video Captured Moment Of Plane Crash
A video, making rounds on social media, captured the exact moment when Air India's AI-171 passenger aircraft crashed near Meghnaninagar area earlier today.
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Gujarat CM Expresses Concern
"I am deeply saddened by the accident of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital on priority. The Honorable Union Home Minister Shri Amitbhai Shah has also spoken to me and assured full support of the NDRF teams and the Central Government for the rescue and relief operations in this plane crash", Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel posted on X.
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: 'Personally Monitoring Situation', Says Union Civil Aviation Minister
"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families." posts Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: TATA Group Issues Statement
Taking cognisance of the tragic incident, N. Chandrasekaran Chairman, Air India, posted, "With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information -
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: CM Directs Immediate Rescue, Relief Ops, Green Corridor
The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel has described the Air India plane crash incident in Ahmedabad as extremely unfortunate and tragic. The Chief Minister has instructed immediate rescue and relief operations, as well as arrangements for a green corridor to swiftly transport injured passengers for treatment, and to ensure all treatment facilities in hospitals are provided at a war footing. Honorable Union Home Minister Shri Amitbhai Shah also spoke with the Chief Minister and assured full support from the NDRF and the Central Government for rescue and relief efforts in this plane crash. posts CMO Gujarat
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: PM Modi Speaks To Civil Aviation Minister
Citing official sources, PTI reported that PM Narendra Modi has spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.
The prime minister has asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap.
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Rescue And Relief Ops Underway At Crash Site
Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the site of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Flight Ops Temporarily Suspended At Ahmedabad Airport
Taking it to X, Ahmedabad Airport announced that all flight operations were temporarily suspended until further notice.
"Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice", they posted
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Ambulances Reach Spot To Carry The Injured
Ambulances are carrying injured people to the hospitals after a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared.
The Pilot in Command was Sumit Sabharwal, while the Co-Pilot was Clive Kunder. There were 232 passengers, including 230 adults, and 2 infants. Also, 12 crew members were there, which made the total passenger amount to 242.
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Visuals From The Crash Site
A video emerged on social media showing smoke emanating from the airport premises. Emergency services rushed to the spot following the crash, including seven fire engines.
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Expresses Concern
Expressing concern over the mishap, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation."
Gujarat Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Bollywood Celebs 'Heartbroken’ By The Unfortunate Incident
Several Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra and others have expressed 'shocked' and are 'devastated' after hearing the news of the unfortunate incident.
Parineeti Chopra wrote on X (formerly Twitter, "Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time."
Sunny Deol wrote, "Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.”
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Air India Issues Statement, Hotline Number
Air India on Thursday confirmed that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.
According to Air India, "The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals."
The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft issued a MAYDAY call shortly after departure before losing contact with air traffic control. It then crashed outside the airport perimeter. The cause of the crash is yet to be officially determined.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Air India Changes X Display Picture To Black Icon
Following the crash of one of its London-bound flights, Air India changed its display picture on 'X' to a black icon
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Police Issues Emergency Number
Ahmedabad City Police issued an emergency number (07925620359) for police emergency services and information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: 'Have Been In Touch With The Ministries', Says PM Modi
Expressing concern over the tragedy in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: President Murmu Expresses Concern
Expressing concern for the affected families, President Droupadi Murmu posted on X, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief."
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: UK PM Keir Starmer Reacts, Calls The Incident 'Devastating'
Reacting to the tragic incident, Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said, “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: NDRF Teams Reach Crash Site
Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, have reached the plane crash site from Gandhinagar. A total of three more teams are being moved from Vadodara, according to PTI
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Airport Available For Flight Ops
Following a temporary suspension after the massive Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Ahmedabad Airport is now available for flight operations from 16:05 IST onwards, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Boeing Issues Statement
Taking cognisance of the mishap, Boeing said, "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected."
AI171 Plane Crash LIVE: Blood Donation Appeal
There’s an urgent appeal for blood donations at various hospitals across Ahmedabad.
Blood Donation Centers:
1. U. N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre
Room no 110, 1st floor, A block
Contact no -9316732524
2. IHBT Department, Civil Hospital
2nd floor, 1200 bed Civil Hospital,
Contact no- 9428265409
3. IKDRC Blood Centre
1st floor, IKDRC Hospital, Manjushree mill road, Baliya limdi
Contact no- 07922687500
Ext no-4226
4. GCRI Blood Centre
1st floor, Gujarat cancer & Research institute
Contact no-07922688026
AI171 Plane Crash LIVE: Amit Shah Leaves For Ahmedabad
Union Minister Amit Shah emplanes as he leaves for Ahmedabad following the Air India plane AI-171 crash.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE Updates: 'It Appears There Are No Survivors', Commissioner G.S. Malik Tells AP
Speaking to The Associated Press, Commissioner G.S. Malik said, “It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash".
He also added that with the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died.”
“Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE Updates: 25 Injured In Residential Areas
Ahmedabad Police on Thursday issued a list of 25 people from the residential area adjacent to the crash site who were injured in the mishap.
Additional Chief Secretary of the Gujarat Health Department said, "Ahmedabad Civil Hospital students' hostel, staff quarters and other residential areas are located in the area where the plane crashed. The injured have been brought to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad."
Air India Plane Crash LIVE: Civil Aviation Minister Visits Crash Site
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu arrives at the Air India plane crash site to take stock of the situation. He reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations and coordinated with officials from the DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and the local administration to ensure that all necessary support is being provided.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Two Survivors Found, Says Commissioner GS Malik
Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik says, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Civil Aviation Minister Promises 'Fair & Thorough Investigation'
Commenting on the tragic Air India plane crash, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, "We are going to do a fair & thorough investigation, and probe why this incident happened. We still have to find out the numbers."
"Very sad to know that (BJP leader) Vijay Rupani was also there, as were other nationals", he said.
"I am totally shaken by the tragic and horrific incident. I am still in a state of shock. The PM called me and asked me to be here at the site. At this time, I can only think of the passengers and their families. Many agencies have been engaged in rescue operations. I don't want to say anything about the numbers yet. We are extending all help. The Union Home Minister is also coming to the site here. Very sad to know that (BJP leader) Vijay Rupani was also there, and so were other nationals. We are going to do a fair and thorough investigation. We will go to the depths of why this incident happened", the minister further added.
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Killed In Plane Crash
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is among the 241 people who died in the Air India AI171 plane crash near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. His office earlier today said Rupani was severely injured in the crash.
Union Minister CR Patil confirmed that Rupani was onboard the ill-fated flight which crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. "Vijay Rupani was flying to London to meet his family members. He is among the 241 people who died in the tragic plane crash. May God give peace to the departed soul," Patil told reporters.
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Inspects The Crash Site
Union Minister Amit Shah arrived at the crash site of the Air India plane crash. He was seen alongside Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel taking stock of the site.
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Indian Coast Guard Medical Teams Reach Crash Site
The medical teams of the Indian Coast Guard and their Surgeon Commander have reached the crash site of the Ahmedabad plane crash near BJ Medical College and are now involved in rescue operations.
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: 'Difficult Day For All Of Us,' Says Air India CEO In First Statement
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson made his first remarks on the Ahmedabad plane crash. “I would like to express our deep sorrow about this event. This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India, and our efforts are focused on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.”
In a video address, he said the airline was actively working with authorities on rescue operations.
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Tata Group To Provide Ex-Gratia Of Rs 1 Crore To Familes Of Those Who Were Killed
N Chandrasekaran Chairman, Tata Sons, in a statement on X said: "We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171.
No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.
Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel.
We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time."
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand Expresses His Condolences
Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand on X wrote: "Really saddened to see the news from Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers with the families who have lost dear ones. The visuals are indeed disturbing and one cannot fathom the pain of the last few moments of those aboard. My thoughts are also with the first responders who are fighting against all odds in this calamity."
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Visuals From Doctors' Hostel In Ahmedabad
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: CCTV Footage Captures Plane Crash
A widely circulated CCTV footage captured the whole incident of the Air India flight crashing soon after takeoff in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure, Say Experts
The crash of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people just minutes after taking-off from the Ahmedabad airport could have been caused by technical and hydraulic failures, aviation and defense experts said.
CAPA India, a consulting and research firm specializing in the aviation sector in South Asia, in a press release highlighted that the reasons for the crash could range from technical to operational failure. “The Indian aviation sector has maintained a strong safety record, and it is important to recognize that it is too early to ascertain the reasons for this crash since potential causes may range from technical to operational factors, including the impact of bird strikes,” it said in the press release.
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Rescue Ops Underway At Crash Site
Rescue operation underway at the crash site of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight AI-171, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew, and nosedived shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport this afternoon.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Briefs Reporters; Says He Met Sole Survivor
While briefing reporters on the Air India plane crash, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "He said, "There is a total of 230 passengers from both India and abroad on board this aircraft, along with 12 crew members. I have received good news that one of the passengers has survived. I have met with him."
Shah added that, "The entire country is in shock, and stands with the kin of those who have lost their lives. The Prime Minister also called right away. All departments of the Government of India and the Gujarat government have come together and are engaged in relief and rescue operations."
"Heart Goes Out To The Bereaved Families": President Of India Droupadi Murmu
"The loss of lives after the plane crash at Ahmedabad is utterly devastating. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The country also lost the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, in this tragedy. Rupani Ji was always committed to the people's welfare. I express my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers" President of India Droupadi Murmu posts on X.
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: 'Do Expect A Fuller Statement', Says Deputy Spokesman For UN Secretary-General António Guterres
Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, says, "I mentioned that the Secretary-General had said that he was deeply saddened by the news of this crash. And we do expect a fuller statement to come out. We believe that there have been something in the neighbourhood of more than 200 deaths because of this. So, our hearts go out to the people of India and to the government of India as they seek to deal with this tragedy."
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets lone survivor Ramesh Viswash Kumar, a British national, at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: 'Crash Was Terrible', Says US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump says, "The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them if there is anything we can do. It's a big country, a strong country. They'll handle it, I'm sure. But I let them know that anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately. It was a horrific crash. It looks like most are gone. They actually may have a couple of survivors... Nobody has any idea what it might be. We saw the plane. It looked like it was flying pretty well. It didn't look like there was an explosion. Just looked like the engines had maybe lost power. That is a terrible crash. It's one of the worst in aviation history..."
Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Formal Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
"Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Additionally, the Government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future."