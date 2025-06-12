National

What We Know So Far About The Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Smoke emanating from the airport premises in Ahmedabad Photo: PTI
A devastating aviation accident occurred on June 12, 2025, when Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The flight was en route to London Gatwick Airport and was carrying 244 individuals, including 232 passengers and 12 crew members.

How, When And Where The Crash Took Place?

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft issued a MAYDAY call shortly after departure before losing contact with air traffic control. It then crashed outside the airport perimeter. The cause of the crash is yet to be officially determined.

The crash took place around 1:38 PM IST in the Meghani Nagar residential area, approximately five minutes after departure. Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple explosions followed by thick plumes of smoke. Some reports suggest the aircraft struck the airport's perimeter wall before descending into the residential area.

As per reports, among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese nationals, and a Canadian. Notably, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also aboard.

Former Gujarat CM Among Passengers

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was travelling the London bound plane. No reports of the former CM being killed in the crash are out yet.

Emergency Services Deployed

Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were promptly deployed to the crash site. Firefighters and medical personnel worked tirelessly to rescue survivors and recover victims. The area was cordoned off to facilitate rescue operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India have initiated investigations to determine the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft was fully fueled for the long-haul flight, which may have contributed to the intensity of the fire.

In response to the tragedy, Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran expressed deep condolences and announced the establishment of an emergency center to support the families of the victims. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu confirmed that rescue operations were underway and medical relief efforts were being prioritized.

The incident has sent shockwaves across India and the international community, with condolences pouring in from various quarters. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and authorities are working to provide clarity and support to those affected.

Ministers, Leaders Express Shock

PTI reported that PM Narendra Modi has spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

The prime minister has asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation."

Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel has described the Air India plane crash incident in Ahmedabad as extremely unfortunate and tragic. The Chief Minister has instructed immediate rescue and relief operations, as well as arrangements for a green corridor to swiftly transport injured passengers for treatment, and to ensure all treatment facilities in hospitals are provided at a war footing.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on X posted: "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

