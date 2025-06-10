National

PM Modi Meets Op Sindoor Delegates Who Conveyed India's Stand Against Terrorism; Says 'Proud Of The Manner...'

The delegations, comprising more than 50 Members of Parliament, former diplomats, and senior political leaders, recently visited 33 foreign nations to represent India's steadfast stance against terrorism.

PM Modi meets Operation Sindoor delegations
PM Modi meets Operation Sindoor delegations Photo: X/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met members of the seven multi-party delegations who recently returned from international outreach missions following 'Operation Sindoor'.

On Tuesday, the meeting took place at PM Modi's residence where the delegation members, including MPs from across party lines, former parliamentarians and senior diplomats briefed the prime minister on experiences of engaging with foreign leaders and representatives during their outreach.

"Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice", PM Modi posted on X.

The diplomatic outreach launched by the Modi-led Centre in the wake of the recent Indo-Pak tensions aimed to present a consolidated national front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Notably, the initiative, which underscored a rare moment of bipartisan unity, invited a wide spectrum of political leaders to represent the nation. Over 50 individuals were part of the outreach mission, including current and former MPs and ex-diplomats.

Among the leaders who spearheaded the delegations were BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, DMK’s Kanimozhi, and NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule.

During the outreach programme, each delegation focused on specific regions across the US and Europe to the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

