Gujarat Plane Crash: Air India Flight Carrying 242 Passengers Crashes In Ahmedabad, Operations Suspended At The Airport

Gujarat Plane Crash: A video emerged on social media showing smoke emanating from the airport premises in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Smoke emanating from the airport premises in Ahmedabad Photo: PTI
A London-bound Air India flight, reportedly carrying 242 passengers on board, crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday.

A video emerged on social media showing smoke emanating from the airport premises.

Follow the LIVE Updates on Gujarat Plane Crash

Emergency services rushed to the spot following the crash, including seven fire engines.

Local residents rushed to the crash site to assist in rescue efforts before emergency services arrived. The extent of casualties or injuries is yet to be confirmed.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has reportedly left Surat and is en route to Ahmedabad to assess the situation on the ground.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also discussed the incident with Patel and assured full support from the central government, according to a report by IANS.

Air India confirmed the incident in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025.” The airline added that its team is working to ascertain further details.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was reported to be onboard the Air India plane, a News18 report said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a post on X said: "Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us and I convey my condolences to victim families, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all.

The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane has shaken and saddened me at my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment."

The SVPIA in a statement said: "Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport.

As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation.

Further updates will be provided as soon as available."

