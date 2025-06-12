Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts

The crash of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people just minutes after taking-off from the Ahmedabad airport could have been caused by technical and hydraulic failures, aviation and defense experts said.
CAPA India, a consulting and research firm specializing in the aviation sector in South Asia, in a press release highlighted that the reasons for the crash could range from technical to operational failure. “The Indian aviation sector has maintained a strong safety record, and it is important to recognize that it is too early to ascertain the reasons for this crash since potential causes may range from technical to operational factors, including the impact of bird strikes,” it said in the press release.
Lokesh Sharma, a defence and aerospace expert, said that hydraulic failure could be the reason for the crash. “According to different videos seen of the plane, hydraulic issues could be seen as the flaps and slats of the airplane were not open. One could also see that the landing gear was out which may mean that the plane was not able to lift it before taking off, which may have caused some issues,” Sharma explains.
How The Crash Happened
Minutes after take off, the plane slammed into a hostel for doctors of a medical college, killing five students, reports said. Visuals from the crash site show debris had pierced through the wall of a dining hall of the hostel, with food still visible on some of the plates.
A video of the aircraft flying low and struggling to gain altitude shows the plane slamming the ground and exploding in a massive ball of fire at 1.38 pm. It was loaded with fuel since it was flying a long distance to London.
Shortly after take-off, the pilot sent out a mayday call. There was no response after that to repeated calls from the air traffic controller, say reports.
Flight No. AI 171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, had on board 169 Indians, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals, total 242 passengers. Except one, all the other 241 people, including 12 crew members, on Thursday are believed to have been killed. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on the flight and was killed in the crash.
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson made his first remarks on the Ahmedabad plane crash. “I would like to express our deep sorrow about this event. This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India, and our efforts are focused on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.” In a video address, he said the airline was actively working with authorities on rescue operations.
Civil Aviation Minister Promises Investigation
Commenting on the tragic Air India plane crash, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, "We are going to do a fair & thorough investigation, and probe why this incident happened. We still have to find out the numbers."
"I am totally shaken by the tragic and horrific incident. I am still in a state of shock. The PM called me and asked me to be here at the site. At this time, I can only think of the passengers and their families. Many agencies have been engaged in rescue operations. I don't want to say anything about the numbers yet. We are extending all help. The Union Home Minister is also coming to the site here. Very sad to know that (BJP leader) Vijay Rupani was also there, and so were other nationals. We are going to do a fair and thorough investigation. We will go to the depths of why this incident happened", the minister added.