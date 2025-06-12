The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who has 8,200 hours of flying experience. The co-pilot, First Officer Clive Kundar, had 1,100 hours of flying experience. The DGCA confirmed that the aircraft departed at 13:39 IST (08:09 UTC) from Runway 23 and issued a MAYDAY call to Air Traffic Control. “Thereafter, no response was received from the aircraft. It fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke was seen at the accident site,” the statement noted.