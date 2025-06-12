National

'A Fair And Thorough Investigation; No One Will Be Spared' Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu On Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu visits the crash site, says no stone will be left unturned as agencies intensify rescue efforts and investigations into the tragic AI-171 incident.

Gujarat Plane Crash
Gujarat Plane Crash | Photo: PTI
info_icon

“We are going to conduct a fair and thorough investigation. We are not going to spare anyone,” said Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu while addressing the media during his visit to the crash site of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, where an aircraft carrying 242 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

He also said that he can't put a figure out as he doesn't want to give a wrong figure.

“What I witnessed was deeply distressing. I’m on the ground, closely reviewing rescue and relief efforts,” the minister posted on X. "Just visited the crash site in Ahmedabad what I witnessed was deeply distressing.

Teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and local administration are working round-the-clock. We're doing everything we can to support the victims and their families in this tragic hour.

Authorities confirmed that the crash occurred in the Meghaninagar area, near the airport. The incident involved a Boeing 787 aircraft, registered VT-ANB, operating the Ahmedabad-Gatwick route.

Speaking to the media earlier he had said “(I am) shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action”

In an official statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said “On 12th June 2025, M/s Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 persons on board, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew.”

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who has 8,200 hours of flying experience. The co-pilot, First Officer Clive Kundar, had 1,100 hours of flying experience. The DGCA confirmed that the aircraft departed at 13:39 IST (08:09 UTC) from Runway 23 and issued a MAYDAY call to Air Traffic Control. “Thereafter, no response was received from the aircraft. It fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter, and heavy black smoke was seen at the accident site,” the statement noted.

Teams from the DGCA, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air India, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the local administration are engaged in coordinated relief operations. Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said, “The plane caught fire after crashing. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to douse the blaze.”

The Aviation Ministry is overseeing the investigation, with a specialised DGCA team dispatched from Delhi to conduct a thorough assessment.

