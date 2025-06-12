Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 'One Survivor Found In Seat 11A; Another Under Treatment In Hospital' GS Malik

Reports from the ground say the airplane crashed into four buildings along with the hospital

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rescue operations underway at the site of the plane crash in Ahmedabad
Rescue operations underway at the site of the plane crash in Ahmedabad Photo: Ajit Solanki
Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Malik said, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."

“Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said.

Smoke emanating from the airport premises in Ahmedabad - PTI
Gujarat Plane Crash: Air India Flight Carrying 242 Passengers Crashes In Ahmedabad, Operations Suspended At The Airport

BY Outlook News Desk

An Air India plane, a 787 Boeing Boeing Dreamliner, went down in the Meghani area, a densely populated neighbourhood close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Earlier, it was feared that all passengers in the plane are dead, along with several people who were inside the buildings of the medical hospital. Emergency responders, including fire and rescue teams, have been deployed to the crash site. The area remains cordoned off as authorities work to contain the fire and conduct search-and-rescue operations.

All 242 people, including 12 crew members, on Thursday are believed to have been killed. There were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national onboard the aircraft. The manifest showed that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on the flight.

The Press Information Bureau had said on X that all operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport have resumed at 4pm. Flights had been suspended post the crash.

Earlier while speaking to Associated Press, Commissioner GS Malik had said there are no survivors in the plane crash, but residents of the neighbourhood where the Air India plane fell on June 12 are also injured.

“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Commissioner G.S. Malik told The Associated Press. He added that with the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died.”

With inputs from Swati Subedhar

Published At:
Tags

