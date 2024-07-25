International

Nepal: How Saurya Airlines Pilot Survived Crash That Killed All 18 On Board The Plane

Shakya is the lone survivor of the crash that took place at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu.

L: Captain Manish Raj Shakya, lone survivor of the Saurya Airlines crash |
L: Captain Manish Raj Shakya, lone survivor of the Saurya Airlines crash | Photo: X/@NishanthaRuwan8/@JacdecNew
info_icon

A 37-year-old Captain Manish Raj Shakya was the pilot of the Saurya Airlines plane that met with a deadly crash in Nepal's Kathmandu, killing all the 18 person aboard the plane except him.

The Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft on Wednesday, carrying 19 people including two crew members, technical staff of the airline and a child and his mother crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The Saurya Airlines aircraft was bound for the Pokhara International Airport for a maintenance service.

Officials had said that of the deceased, 15 persons had died on the spot while three others died during treatment at a local hospital.

HOW DID PILOT SHAKYA SURVIVE?

People have been wondering as to how in such a deadly crash, which claimed the lives of all persons on board the plane, the pilot turned out to be the lone survivor.

A media report on Thursday said that the Shakya was saved after the cockpit of the plane was clipped off by a freight container seconds before the rest of the aircraft burst in flames.

Airport security personnel reportedly said that when the plane hit the container, the cockpit's front part got stuck in it. This led the rest of the plane to fall on the ground reaching the other side it.

According to Ram Dutt Joshi, Deputy Inspector General and Chief TIA Airport Security Office, Captain Shakya was rescued from inside the container which was on the airport's premises.

"We rescued Captain Shakya from inside the container," DIG Joshi was quoted as saying by The Rising Nepal newspaper.

HEALTH STATUS OF CAPTAIN SHAKYA

Captain Manish Raj Shakya is currently undergoing treatment at Kathmandu Medical College (KMC) and doctors have initiated an investigation into his brain scars.

Doctors noted that though the injuries in different parts of Shakya's bodies and the broken bones at two places in his backbone have not led to any serious issue, they are trying to find out the cause behind the scars on his brain.

Neurosurgeon Dr Amit Thapa said that he would be able to provide any further information on this only after the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) of Shakya's brain scars.

Doctors said that the Captain's health condition showed improvement on Thursday, adding that he is "free from danger" and can speak. Shakya can now also consume liquid food.

According to KMC sources, Captain Shakya also sustained several internal injuries despite not being burnt in the fire.

Shakya is reportedly being prepared for a surgery to address his broken bones.

PANEL TO PROBE CRASH

A five-member probe commission, headed by the former Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) -- Ratish Chandra Lal Suman -- has been formed to investigate the matter.

The commission is tasked with submitting its report and recommendations within 45 days to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Notably, the Nepal government -- to honour the 18 lost lives -- decreed that the national flag will be flown at half-mast on Thursday.

Other than this, authorities are conducting post-mortem of the 18 people at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

Autopsy of seven of those deceased has been completed, news agency PTI reported. According to local reports, some postmortems have been difficult due to the excessive burns, adding that TUTH said that it has been taking at least four hours to complete on autopsy.

ALLEGATIONS ON AIRLINE

Some of the family members and friends of the victims have alleged that the airlines and civil aviation authority permitted the flight despite knowing that it had some technical issues.

Grand-uncle of co-pilot Sushant Katwal, Dirga Bahadur Khadka, said, "We suspect that the company put pressure on the pilots into flying the plane. Otherwise, no one would like to fly a plane with technical problems."

"A question also arises about the civil aviation authority, the aviation sector regulator," Khadka said, asking that "How could it allow planes with technical problems to fly?"

Similarly, Gyanendra Khadgi, who lost his brother-in-law Purna Ratna Shahi, a technician of Saurya Airlines, backed Khadka's questions.

“This is complete negligence on the part of civil aviation to allow the flight of a plane with a technical issue,” he told The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  2. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  3. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
Football News
  1. FRA 3-0 USA, Football At Paris Olympics: Hosts Thwart Spirited United States - In Pics
  2. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  3. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
  4. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  5. ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
  2. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai, Flight Ops Hit Amid Pounding Rain; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue
  2. AAP Alloted New Office At Lutyens Area, Says Party
  3. Day In Pics: July 25, 2024
  4. Telangana Budget 2024: 21,292 Crore For Education, 500 Crores For Hyderabad Metro | Check Other Sectors
  5. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Released On exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  2. Richa Chadha Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Masaan' Turns 9: This Film Gave The Industry Vicky Kaushal
  3. Disney Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' Becomes The Highest Grossing Animated Film In History, Surpasses 'Frozen 2'
  4. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  5. Bobby Deol Set To Play A Villainous Role In Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Devara Part 1'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
  2. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  3. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  4. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  5. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
World News
  1. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
  2. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  3. MV Noongah Wreckage Found 55 Years Later | All About Australia's 'Worst Post-War Maritime Disaster'
  4. Sri Lanka: Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka Announces Presidential Candidacy
  5. Typhoon Gaemi: Landslides, Floods Kill 22 In Philippines, 3 In Taiwan; Over 200 Injured | Details
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Released On exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai, Flight Ops Hit Amid Pounding Rain; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw