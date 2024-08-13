Art & Entertainment

Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son - AbRam Khan - has lent his voice to young Mufasa in the Hindi dub of 'Mufasa: The Lion King.' Fans have reacted to AbRam's first film project.

AbRam lends his voice to Mufasa: The Lion King
'Mufasa: The Lion King', Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam Photo: Facebook
info_icon

The trailer of the much-anticipated ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ has been making waves ever since it was released by the makers. However, Indian fans are even more excited for the movie as actor Shah Rukh Khan has lent his voice to the movie. Not just Shah Rukh, but his sons – Aryan and AbRam – have also dubbed for the movie. This news has left fans elated as this would mark AbRam’s first movie project.

Fans of the actor have taken to social media to comment on how excited they are to listen to AbRam lend his voice to young Mufasa. A fan took to Reddit and shared a post that included a screenshot from the trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’ The user wrote, “AbRam Khan makes his debut with Mufasa: The Lion King Hindi dubbing.”

Take a look at the post here.

AbRam Khan makes his debut with Mufasa: The Lion King Hindi dubbing
byu/saurabhagarwal8 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The post has gone viral on social media and has become the talk of the town. Social media users are commenting on how AbRam has made his debut before other faces. One fan wrote, “Shanaya se pehle Abram ka debut ho raha hai.” A second user commented, “Khandani film bana di Lion King ko.” A third user said, “After Blue Ivy Carter, it's AbRam. Mufasa has become an international convention of Nepo kids.”

In a statement shared to the media, Shah Rukh said, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey, and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful.”

Shah Rukh will be voicing Mufasa, and Aryan and AbRam will be voicing Simba and young Mufasa respectively. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ will be released in cinemas on December 20. The movie has been helmed by Barry Jenkins.

