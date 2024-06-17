Art & Entertainment

Watch: AbRam Khan Smiles And Waves At The Paparazzi, Fans Call Him A 'Xerox' Of Shah Rukh Khan

AbRam Khan was recently seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi. The video has gone viral on social media.

Instagram
AbRam Khan smiles and waves to the paparazzi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, AbRam, is often seen shying away from the cameras. He is often spotted with the actor and his wife, Gauri Khan whenever he steps out in the city. However, he recently surprised netizens when he smiled and waved to the paparazzi when he was seen in a car with his friends. The video has gone viral, and fans cannot stop talking about how AbRam looks like a younger version of Shah Rukh.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, that has now gone viral, AbRam is seen seated in a car with his friends. He is seen in a black printed t-shirt that he had paired with light-coloured denim. He was seated in the middle with Yohan Khan – Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s younger son, and with Amrita Arora’s son. He was seen exiting the restaurant with Yohan after they celebrated Yohan’s birthday in Mumbai. AbRam is seen chatting with his friends, but as the cameras fall on him, he turns towards the paparazzi to flash his smile, and wave to the cameras.

Take a look at the viral video here.

The video has fetched over 17K likes. Reacting to the video, fans commented how much AbRam looked like Shah Rukh Khan when he smiled. One fan said, “Mini SRK with dimples.” A second fan mentioned, “This boy will be loved by many PPL due to his innocence… God bless him yaar… iski smile SRK ki Xerox hai.” A third fan commented, “Chotu looks and smiles just like dad.”

Recently, AbRam celebrated his 11th birthday. He was spotted at the IPL final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As Kolkata Knight Riders won the league, he was seen celebrating with his siblings – Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, and his parents – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The couple had welcomed him through surrogacy in 2013.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; NIA Takes Over J&K's Reasi Terror Attack Case
  2. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 15 Dead, Railway Min On Way To Site; 'Signal Disregard' Likely Cause
  3. Air India Passenger On Newark-Bound Flight Shares 'Horror Story', Says 'Bad Food, Worn Out Seats, Damaged Luggage'
  4. Reasi J&K Attack: MHA Hands Over Probe Into Terror Strike On Bus To NIA
  5. Congress Mocks Modi's Meet With Pope Francis; Deletes Post, Issues Apology After Massive Outrage
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Trying To Run Away From Home At The Age Of 8; Here's Why
  2. Watch: AbRam Khan Smiles And Waves At The Paparazzi, Fans Call Him A 'Xerox' Of Shah Rukh Khan
  3. Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Slap Incident: Problem Is She Used Her Platform To Justify Violence
  4. Kiccha Sudeep Reacts To Actor Darshan Fan Murder Case: That Family Deserves Justice
  5. Digangana Suryavanshi Rubbishes Cheating Allegation By 'Showstopper' Makers, Files Defamation Case
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Who Is Bhajan Kaur? Meet India's Latest Recurve Archery Quota Winner
  3. Pakistan Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen And Babar Lead PAK's Nervy Three Wicket Victory Over IRE - In Pics
  4. Indian Women Claim 5th Spot, Men Finish 6th In Asian Team Squash Championship
  5. Copa America 2024 Full Squads: Lionel Messi To Lead Argentina - Check Confirmed Rosters For All 16 Teams
World News
  1. Anthony Albanese To Raise Differences While Stressing Positives In Talks With Chinese Premier
  2. Charming Ambassadors With Big Appetites And Universal Appeal: China’s Long History Of ‘Panda Diplomacy’
  3. Watchdog: Nuclear-Armed Nations Are Deepening Reliance On Nuclear Weapons
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Ecuador: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide, 6 Dead, 19 Injured; Rescue Ops Underway
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 15 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express In Darjeeling; Signal Jump Likely Cause
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 15 Dead, Railway Min On Way To Site; 'Signal Disregard' Likely Cause
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; NIA Takes Over J&K's Reasi Terror Attack Case
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s