Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, AbRam, is often seen shying away from the cameras. He is often spotted with the actor and his wife, Gauri Khan whenever he steps out in the city. However, he recently surprised netizens when he smiled and waved to the paparazzi when he was seen in a car with his friends. The video has gone viral, and fans cannot stop talking about how AbRam looks like a younger version of Shah Rukh.
In a video shared by a paparazzo, that has now gone viral, AbRam is seen seated in a car with his friends. He is seen in a black printed t-shirt that he had paired with light-coloured denim. He was seated in the middle with Yohan Khan – Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh’s younger son, and with Amrita Arora’s son. He was seen exiting the restaurant with Yohan after they celebrated Yohan’s birthday in Mumbai. AbRam is seen chatting with his friends, but as the cameras fall on him, he turns towards the paparazzi to flash his smile, and wave to the cameras.
Take a look at the viral video here.
The video has fetched over 17K likes. Reacting to the video, fans commented how much AbRam looked like Shah Rukh Khan when he smiled. One fan said, “Mini SRK with dimples.” A second fan mentioned, “This boy will be loved by many PPL due to his innocence… God bless him yaar… iski smile SRK ki Xerox hai.” A third fan commented, “Chotu looks and smiles just like dad.”
Recently, AbRam celebrated his 11th birthday. He was spotted at the IPL final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As Kolkata Knight Riders won the league, he was seen celebrating with his siblings – Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, and his parents – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The couple had welcomed him through surrogacy in 2013.