Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Casts His Vote With Gauri, Suhana And Aryan; AbRam Accompanies Them

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, stepped out on Monday to exercise his franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, and his kids- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.

Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan and family cast their votes at Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Photo: Instagram
On May 20, citizens participated in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, including Bollywood stars who mostly cast their votes in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, too, stepped out on Monday to exercise his franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, and his kids- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.

The entire Khan family was spotted getting down from their car outside a polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai. AbRam who is not yet eligible to vote, accompanied his parents and elder brother and sister to the polling booth. Aryan who was in a white T shirt and blue denim pants was the first to get down from the car.

SRK was in a black T-shirt and denims. He wore a cool shades and sneakers to complete his look. His cute man bun added to his look. Gauri was in a white top and denim pants. Suhana looked stunning yet gorgeous in a blue chikankari kurta and white bottoms. AbRam was in a white T-shirt and black shorts.

They were also seen exiting the booth after casting their respective votes. The 'Jawan' actor also greeted everyone with folded hands.

Ahead of the elections in Maharashtra on Monday, Shah Rukh Khan urged the public to "exercise our right to vote". On Saturday, he wrote on X, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote''.

On the work front, the King Khan of Bollywood delivered three blockbusters last year. Reportedly, he will be sharing the screen with his daughter in an action thriller titled 'King'. 

