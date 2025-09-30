Jupiter will move through your house of luck in the first half of the month, which usually means good things will happen. Jupiter will be in the tenth house after this, but it will be very high. Jupiter can therefore bring good results in most situations. Venus will be in your lucky house until October 9th. After that, it will move to your twelfth house. Because of this, Venus can bring good things about. This month, Saturn will be moving backwards, but being in the sixth house can help you in many ways. Rahu will move through the fifth house, which is Aquarius, in the sign of Jupiter. Rahu's movement through the fifth house is not thought to be lucky, but since it is in the region of Jupiter, it can also bring good things about some things. Ketu will move through the constellation Venus, which is in the house of wealth in Leo. Because of this, Ketu can usually bring good things. When this happens, we see that October 2025 can sometimes be very good and sometimes very bad. Because of this, we say that this month will have mixed effects.