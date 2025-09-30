The October Monthly Horoscope 2025 says that Libras may have a mixed or average month. The Sun will be moving through your twelfth house this month until October 17th, which is not a good sign. The Sun will be in your first house after October 17, which is also not a good sign. Mars will move through your first house until October 27. After that, it will move through your second house. Some people don't think that either of Mars' transits is good, but after October 27, when it stays in its own sign, Mars may still give better results. From the start of the month until October 3rd, Mercury will move through your twelfth house. Mercury will move through your second house after October 24th. It will stay in your first house from October 3rd to October 24th. As a result, Mercury will likely bring about good things after October 24th, but not before.
Jupiter will move through your house of luck in the first half of the month, which usually means good things will happen. Jupiter will be in the tenth house after this, but it will be very high. Jupiter can therefore bring good results in most situations. Venus will be in your lucky house until October 9th. After that, it will move to your twelfth house. Because of this, Venus can bring good things about. This month, Saturn will be moving backwards, but being in the sixth house can help you in many ways. Rahu will move through the fifth house, which is Aquarius, in the sign of Jupiter. Rahu's movement through the fifth house is not thought to be lucky, but since it is in the region of Jupiter, it can also bring good things about some things. Ketu will move through the constellation Venus, which is in the house of wealth in Leo. Because of this, Ketu can usually bring good things. When this happens, we see that October 2025 can sometimes be very good and sometimes very bad. Because of this, we say that this month will have mixed effects.
Education:
October brings a wave of clarity and determination for Libra students. With your ruling planet Venus supporting intellectual pursuits, this month encourages you to find balance between creativity and discipline in academics. Whether you are preparing for competitive exams, pursuing higher studies, or managing regular coursework, your ability to stay organised and diplomatic will be your greatest strength. For school-going Libras, October is an excellent month to strengthen fundamentals. You may feel more drawn toward subjects that allow creative expression, such as literature, the arts, or social sciences.
Group discussions and collaborative projects will bring fresh perspectives, so don’t shy away from teamwork. College and university students may face moments of indecision, especially when juggling multiple tasks. However, your natural sense of balance will help you prioritise. Those preparing for professional or government exams should focus on a structured study plan—consistency will yield excellent results. Libra natives considering foreign education or research opportunities will find this month supportive. Paperwork, applications, or interviews could progress smoothly if you maintain patience and clarity. Overall, October emphasises both effort and harmony. Avoid distractions from social activities and dedicate time daily to revision. A calm mind and steady schedule will ensure success.
Career, Business & Jobs:
There doesn't seem to be a bad planet having a big effect on your job house this month, especially in the first half of the month. In the second half of the month, however, Jupiter will move through your Karma house while being highly charged. This could be good for you at work. Jupiter, which rules your job house, will move into your career house in the second half of the month. This will make it easier to get promoted and move up in other ways. If you decide to change jobs, you might be able to get a better one. However, the lord of the profit house will not be in a very good place this month.
Mercury, the planet of business, will also stay weak for most of this month. Things are going to get better after October 24, though. So, from a business point of view, the time after October 24th will be good. It wouldn't be smart to take any business chances before that. Do not do that, especially at the beginning of the month. That is, October won't be great for work, but it won't be terrible either. This month could be a mixed bag for you. Your chances of finding a new job will be good for almost the whole month. You should wait until the second part of the month to make any important business decisions, though. After October 24th, things will be especially good for business. This month, you will have good results if you follow these steps.
Financial:
Your money problems will get worse this month because the Sun, which rules your profit house, will be in a bad position. The Sun, which rules the house of profits, will be in the house of bills for the first half of the month. This could make it harder to make money and cause costs to go up. The location of Mars, which rules the house of wealth, is also not good for most of this month. Mars won't be able to help with money until October 27th, when it moves out of the first house. Mars will move to the second house after October 27.
Mars' movement through the second house is usually not a good sign. Mars, on the other hand, will try to bring you good luck since it is in its own sign. This month, Mars will only be in your second house for four days. Let that sink in. The good news is that Jupiter, the planet of wealth, will be rising in the second half of the month and making a connection with the house of wealth. In other words, October won't be great for money, but the second half of the month will probably be better because planets like Jupiter will be in a good situation.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
This month, Saturn, which rules your fifth house, will be in your sixth house, but it will be moving backwards. This could affect your love life. There could be confusion in your relationship because of this, and Rahu being in the fifth house could make things worse. Rahu can make things strange between you. If that happened, there would be no good reason to doubt each other, so there would be no point in doing so. Small things, on the other hand, may seem bigger than they really are, which could hurt your friendship. You can keep your love life in balance by being understanding, trusting each other, and not being stubborn when it's not necessary. The good things from Jupiter and Venus will stay balanced if you do this.
The October Monthly Horoscope 2025 says that the first part of the month is a good time to move forward with marriage-related matters. In terms of marriage, though, this month may not be as good. The lord of the seventh house faces the seventh house from the first house. So, something like a breakup might not happen, but there might be stress and disagreements in relationships. During this transit, people whose horoscopes are prone to strife and whose lives are not going well should pay extra attention to their marriage. Some people might not have as much trouble, but it will be important for everyone to stay out of pointless arguments.
Health:
The October Monthly Horoscope 2025 says that your health may be about average this month. The ruler of your ascendant, or zodiac sign, will be in the wealth house until October 9th. People think this is good for your health, but later, Venus will be weak and in the twelfth house. It is thought to be good that Venus is moving through the twelfth house, but the twelfth house itself is not very healthy. Also, Venus will be in a weak position, so after October 9th, you will need to pay extra attention to your health. Mars will be moving through your first house this month until October 27th, which could make you more likely to get hurt. When this happens, be careful when driving cars and other things.
Also, stay away from anything that could hurt you. This month, you will need to be extra careful if your job involves fire or electricity. When Rahu is in the fifth house, it could lead to stomach issues. Some people may also have problems with their genitalia this month. This month, you should be extra careful if you already have back pain. This month, the Sun, which is in charge of health, doesn't seem to be on your side. So, it will be very important that you eat in balance. Also, take care of your head and eyes, as well as your upper body. You can only expect good health this month if you follow these steps.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 7