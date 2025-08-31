Libra September 2025 Horoscope: Navigate Life With This Month’s Celestial Insights

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

The beginning of the month is going to be really challenging for you if we are to discuss the status of your romantic relationships. During this time, Rahu will be occupying the fifth home. Saturn, the fifth lord, will remain in the sixth house during the month, and Jupiter, who is sitting in the ninth house, will have his sight on the fifth house throughout the month. Sun and Mercury will be seated in the eleventh house, and they will be looking at the fifth house. In such a circumstance, you will be forced to deal with issues of love, and the degree of disagreement between you and your partner may escalate. On the other hand, you will be able to handle your relationship if you demonstrate knowledge and behave in a manner that is appropriate for your age. Your relationship will continue because you will receive the benefits of a nice and wise person, and the favour of God will also be with you.