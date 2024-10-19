Ratan Tata: The Last Sigh Of A Lighthouse

In 1907, the first iron and steel industry in India was started in Jamshedpur. It was a small hamlet called Sakchi then. In 1919, it was renamed “Jamshedpur” by Lord Chelmsford, the then viceroy of India, in honour of its founder Jamsetji Tata. By then, the township had thousands of workers who worked in the steel plant that was set up by the Tatas. The architecture wasn’t intimidating, and Ratan Tata, a qualified architect, also designed some buildings there. Though this idyll is not without its demons. Activists say that Jamshedpur was built on Adivasi land, where villages were razed and swathes of forest were cleared for development.