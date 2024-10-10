When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 

While the plant was almost complete and had started assembling body parts brought from the Tata plant in Uttarakhand, the TMC’s sweeping victory in Singur (and the other land agitation site, Nandigram) in the May 2008 panchayat elections revived the movement. She stuck to her demand that of the 997 acres acquired for the project, 400 acres belonging to farmers unwilling to part with their land must be returned to them. Tata ruled out parting with any portion of the land plot, arguing that all of it was necessary for the project.