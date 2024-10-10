Photo

Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation

Ratan Tata helmed the Tata group during the period of India's liberalisation and globalisation, deftly managing to create a strong global presence for the legendary Indian business house

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata built an identity for himself in the Indian consciousness that went above and beyond his famous surname. It is an identity that resonates with innovation, philanthropy, and visionary leadership. 

This photo story captures the moments that defined him and offers a glimpse into the life of a man who led one of India's biggest business houses through the defining era of Indian globalisation.

1/1
Ratan Tata with J R D Tata
Ratan Tata with J R D Tata

When J.R.D. Tata stepped down as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, Ratan Tata was his chosen successor.

1/1
A young Ratan Tata
A young Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata had built his career in the Tata group of companies from the ground up, joining on the shop floor of Telco, which would become tata Motors. He rose through the ranks, achieving success in various positions, including by turning around NELCO.

1/1
Tata launches Indica
Tata launches Indica
1/1
Ratan Tata launched the Tata Nano, touted as the cheapest car in the world
Ratan Tata launched the Tata Nano, touted as the "cheapest car in the world"

During his tenure as Tata Sons Chairman from 1991 to 2012, Ratan Tata streamlined operations and increased turnover many fold. His innovations include the Tata Indica and the controversial Tata Nano.

1/1
Ratan Tata playing the Piano
Ratan Tata playing the Piano

Helming the Tata Group at the time of Indian liberalisation and globalisation, Ratan Tata deftly increased the company's global footprint, making many strategic acquisitions such as Jaguar Land Rover, Corus Steel and Tetley Tea. At one point Tata was one of U.K.'s biggest employers.

1/1
Ratan Tata was a dog lover and established a pet hospital.
Ratan Tata was a dog lover and established a pet hospital.

Beyond the corporate world, Ratan Tata was a philanthropist who contributed significantly to improve education and healthcare. He continued as the Chairman of Tata Trusts, the philanthropic wing of the company. His latest venture included a tertiary care facility for pets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Match
  2. Haryana Vs Bihar Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match
  3. South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6
  4. Hong Kong Vs Mongolia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5
  5. Ratan Tata: Sports Personalities, India Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
Football News
  1. Jurgen Klopp Returns To The 'Beautiful Game' As Red Bull's Head Of Global Soccer
  2. Bayern Munich 5-2 Arsenal: Harder Hat-Trick Downs Gunners In Women's Champions League Opener
  3. England At UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Call Up Uncapped Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento
  4. Justice For Mohun Bagan: AFC Punishes Indian Giants While Itself Avoids Iran Amid War - Fans Unite In Support
  5. England Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  2. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  4. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka Records 50th Win Of Year With Victory Over Siniakova
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 
  2. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  5. Indian Tycoon, Philanthropist And Visionary Ratan Tata No More
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
  2. Rare Desert Flooding Transforms Sahara's Landscape In Morocco | In Photos
  3. Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained
  4. Mexico Mayor's Beheading Days After Swearing In Shocks Country | What We Know
  5. 2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John M Jumper: 'It's About Proteins'
Latest Stories
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants
  3. National Games 2025: Uttarakhand To Host 38th Edition In January-February, Confirms IOA
  4. Innovating For A Sustainable Future: Vijay Bhaskar Kamireddy's Journey In AI And Environmental Impact
  5. South Africa Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs
  6. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  7. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign