Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
Tata was admitted to the hospital for treatment for age-related ailments. News agency Reuters had reported earlier in the day that Tata was admitted to the intensive care unit.
'Tata Touched Lives Of Millions'
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, confirming the news of death of his friend, mentor and guide, said in a statement: "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.
“For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.
“Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction.
“On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.”
Unwavering Commitment To Making Society Better: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata, one of India’s biggest industrialists, calling him a “visionary business leader”. The PM posted on X, formerly Twitter:
"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better."
While being a respected and an influential industrialist, Tata was best known for his philanthropy. Under his watch, the Tata Group operated more than 30 companies in over 100 countries across six continents.
Tata passed out from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, with a B.S. in architecture and joined the family firm in 1962. Tata was appointed chairman of Tata Industries a decade later and assumed charge as the chairman of the Tata Group in 1991.
It was under Ratan Tata’s watch that the Tata Group, which had started operations as a small textile and trading firm in 1868, transformed into a global industrial powerhouse with interests in sectors like salt, steel, cars, software, power plants and airlines.
Ratan Tata remained chairman of Tata Sons, the group's main holding company, for over 20 years.