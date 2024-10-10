'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death

"Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Shri Ratan Tata Ji. He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams. Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti"