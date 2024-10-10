National

'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death

Following the news of his tragic death, Indians have expressed their condolences across social media platforms.

ratan tata death news
'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death | Photo: X/Harsh Goenka
info_icon

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has passed away. The news of his death was confirmed by Tata Group on Wednesday, just days after the emeritus chairman dismissed misinformation regarding his visit to the hospital.

Following the news of his tragic death, Indians have expressed their condolences across social media platforms. Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the Tata family and hailed Ratan Tata as a "visionary Leader and compassionate soul".

Ratan Tata no more - PTI
Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy

BY Outlook Web Desk

Ratan Tata Passes Away - India Reacts To Death of Veteran Industrialist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," said Modi on X.

Gautam Adani

"India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti."

Anand Mahindra

"I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.

Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community.

Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T. You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die. Om Shanti."

Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, a proud son of the nation. Over three decades, I was privileged to have a deeply personal and close family relationship with him, where I witnessed his humility, simplicity, and genuine respect for everyone, regardless of their status.

His life embodied the values of integrity and compassion, serving as an inspiration to many. As India’s leading industrialist, his remarkable contributions to the economy and job creation transformed countless lives. Beyond his business acumen, he was a dedicated patriot and a socially conscious leader who profoundly impacted society."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

"My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji"

President Droupadi Murmu

"In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire team of the Tata Group and his admirers across the globe."

Delhi CM Atishi

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He exemplified ethical leadership, always placing the welfare of the country and its people above all else. His kindness, humility, and passion for making a difference will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."

Home Minister Amit Shah

"Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Shri Ratan Tata Ji. He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams. Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti"

Congress MP and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi

"Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Match
  3. Haryana Vs Bihar Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match
  4. South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6
  5. Hong Kong Vs Mongolia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5
Football News
  1. Jurgen Klopp Returns To The 'Beautiful Game' As Red Bull's Head Of Global Soccer
  2. Bayern Munich 5-2 Arsenal: Harder Hat-Trick Downs Gunners In Women's Champions League Opener
  3. England At UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Call Up Uncapped Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento
  4. Justice For Mohun Bagan: AFC Punishes Indian Giants While Itself Avoids Iran Amid War - Fans Unite In Support
  5. England Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  2. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  4. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka Records 50th Win Of Year With Victory Over Siniakova
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: State Funeral For Emeritus Tata; Maharashtra Declares Day Of Mourning
  2. When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 
  3. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  4. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  5. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
  2. Rare Desert Flooding Transforms Sahara's Landscape In Morocco | In Photos
  3. Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained
  4. Mexico Mayor's Beheading Days After Swearing In Shocks Country | What We Know
  5. 2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John M Jumper: 'It's About Proteins'
Latest Stories
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants
  3. National Games 2025: Uttarakhand To Host 38th Edition In January-February, Confirms IOA
  4. Innovating For A Sustainable Future: Vijay Bhaskar Kamireddy's Journey In AI And Environmental Impact
  5. South Africa Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs
  6. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  7. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign