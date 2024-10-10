'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has passed away. The news of his death was confirmed by Tata Group on Wednesday, just days after the emeritus chairman dismissed misinformation regarding his visit to the hospital.
Following the news of his tragic death, Indians have expressed their condolences across social media platforms. Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the Tata family and hailed Ratan Tata as a "visionary Leader and compassionate soul".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," said Modi on X.
Gautam Adani
"India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti."
Anand Mahindra
"I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.
Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community.
Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T. You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die. Om Shanti."
Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, a proud son of the nation. Over three decades, I was privileged to have a deeply personal and close family relationship with him, where I witnessed his humility, simplicity, and genuine respect for everyone, regardless of their status.
His life embodied the values of integrity and compassion, serving as an inspiration to many. As India’s leading industrialist, his remarkable contributions to the economy and job creation transformed countless lives. Beyond his business acumen, he was a dedicated patriot and a socially conscious leader who profoundly impacted society."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
"My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji"
President Droupadi Murmu
"In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire team of the Tata Group and his admirers across the globe."
Delhi CM Atishi
"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He exemplified ethical leadership, always placing the welfare of the country and its people above all else. His kindness, humility, and passion for making a difference will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."
Home Minister Amit Shah
"Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Shri Ratan Tata Ji. He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams. Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti"
Congress MP and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi
"Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community."