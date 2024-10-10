National

Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy

Ratan Tata, the visionary leader and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has passed away at 86, leaving behind a transformative legacy in both business and philanthropy. His unparalleled contributions shaped not only the Tata Group but also the socio-economic fabric of India.

Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata no more Photo: PTI
info_icon

Ratan Tata, veteran industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has passed away.

Tata Group confirmed the news of his demise through a post on X, stating, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation."

Ratan Tata was reportedly in intensive care at a Mumbai hospital, according to Reuters on Wednesday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

On October 7, the 86-year-old addressed health concerns in a social media post, dismissing them as 'rumours.' He assured his followers that there was no cause for alarm and explained that he was undergoing routine check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

Ratan Tata assumed the role of Chairman of Tata Sons in March 1991 and retired on December 28, 2012. Under his leadership, the Tata Group saw substantial growth, with revenues soaring from ₹10,000 crore in 1991 to an impressive USD 100.09 billion in 2011-12.

Tata spearheaded several high-profile acquisitions, beginning with Tata Tea's purchase of Tetley for USD 450 million in 2000. This was followed by Tata Steel's acquisition of Corus in 2007 for GBP 6.2 billion, and Tata Motors' landmark purchase of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008 for USD 2.3 billion.

These three British acquisitions positioned the Tata Group as the largest employer in the UK’s manufacturing sector.

Additionally, under Tata’s leadership, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) became India’s largest software company, surpassing Infosys and Wipro. With annual revenue nearing ₹2 trillion and profits around ₹60,000 crore, TCS employs over 600,000 people from 135 nationalities.

Ratan Tata, known not only for his visionary leadership in business but also for his deep commitment to philanthropy, has earned immense respect both within and beyond the industry. His charitable efforts, primarily through the Tata Trusts, focus on various causes including education, healthcare, rural development, and more.

A significant portion of Tata Sons' profits are directed towards social initiatives, embodying his belief in giving back to society. This dedication to philanthropy has further solidified his legacy as a leader who prioritized the well-being of people alongside corporate success.

Ratan Tata no more - PTI
Indian Tycoon, Philanthropist And Visionary Ratan Tata No More

BY Outlook Web Desk

Ratan Tata, known not only for his visionary leadership in business but also for his deep commitment to philanthropy, has earned immense respect both within and beyond the industry. His charitable efforts, primarily through the Tata Trusts, focus on various causes including education, healthcare, rural development, and more.

A significant portion of Tata Sons' profits are directed towards social initiatives, embodying his belief in giving back to society. This dedication to philanthropy has further solidified his legacy as a leader who prioritized the well-being of people alongside corporate success.

Ratan Tata's net worth was estimated to be around ₹3,800 crores, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List of 2022.

A Brief Timeline Of Ratan Tata's Life

  • 1937: Born on December 28 in Bombay (now Mumbai), India, to Naval Tata.

  • 1955: Graduated with a degree in Architecture from Cornell University, USA.

  • 1962: Joined Tata Steel as a management trainee.

  • 1971: Became Director in Charge of the Tata Group’s National Radio and Electronics Company (NELCO).

  • 1981: Appointed Chairman of Tata Industries.

  • 1991: Succeeded J.R.D. Tata as Chairman of Tata Sons.

  • 2000: Led the Tata Group's $450 million acquisition of Tetley Tea Company.

  • 2004: Tata Motors launched the Tata Nano, the world’s cheapest car.

  • 2007: Tata Steel acquired Corus Group for $12.9 billion.

  • 2008: Tata Group acquired Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford for $2.3 billion.

  • 2012: Retired as Chairman of Tata Sons, succeeded by Cyrus Mistry.

  • 2016: Returned as Interim Chairman of Tata Sons following the ouster of Cyrus Mistry.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Match
  3. Haryana Vs Bihar Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match
  4. South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6
  5. Hong Kong Vs Mongolia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5
Football News
  1. Jurgen Klopp Returns To The 'Beautiful Game' As Red Bull's Head Of Global Soccer
  2. Bayern Munich 5-2 Arsenal: Harder Hat-Trick Downs Gunners In Women's Champions League Opener
  3. England At UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Call Up Uncapped Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento
  4. Justice For Mohun Bagan: AFC Punishes Indian Giants While Itself Avoids Iran Amid War - Fans Unite In Support
  5. England Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  2. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  4. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka Records 50th Win Of Year With Victory Over Siniakova
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: State Funeral For Emeritus Tata; Maharashtra Declares Day Of Mourning
  2. When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 
  3. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  4. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  5. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
  2. Rare Desert Flooding Transforms Sahara's Landscape In Morocco | In Photos
  3. Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained
  4. Mexico Mayor's Beheading Days After Swearing In Shocks Country | What We Know
  5. 2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John M Jumper: 'It's About Proteins'
Latest Stories
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants
  3. National Games 2025: Uttarakhand To Host 38th Edition In January-February, Confirms IOA
  4. Innovating For A Sustainable Future: Vijay Bhaskar Kamireddy's Journey In AI And Environmental Impact
  5. South Africa Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs
  6. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  7. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign