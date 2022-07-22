Kerala Tourism Aims To Provide Visitors With Both Rural And Urban Experiences

God’s own country is known for its scenic views and eye-soothing sites. To preserve it and attract more tourists, Kerala has begun a new journey of conscious tourism. Conscious tourism is basically tourism revolving around the environment, community, and culture of a region.

Conscious tourism is now an emerging global trend. It encourages tourists to take long-stay trips and cover an entire region. By opting for a long-stay trip, a traveller can witness the richness of the place and culture and experience it. With the help of conscious tourism, groups will tend to stay longer and make insightful decisions, which will have a positive impact on the local community.

It inspires travellers to ditch the standard concept of traditional mass tourism, which involves a large group of tourists taking short-stay trips and exploring popular destinations. Mass tourism tends to benefit the stakeholders, but it does not work in the favour of the local community. Mass tourism can unconsciously harm the local community. According to media reports, it will also cause less damage to the local community.

The state encourages tourists to stay in their beloved regions in Kerala for longer durations and experience the beauty of Kerala first-hand. From local sightseeing to local food to interaction with the local community, travellers will have a different kind of experience. A brief period is enough to make any traveller feel comfortable and adapt to the region’s culture and traditions.

As per media reports, a senior officer with Kerala Tourism said, "The monsoon in Kerala is one of the best aspects that can be promoted as a conscious travel product. Tourists will get a chance to see the rain-soaked rustic beauty of Kerala, along with witnessing the different shades of the monsoon and undergoing holistic Ayurvedic wellness treatment through this concept."

The idea will be developed into a policy after further discussion with the group.

With the new policy, Kerala Tourism aims to provide a one-of-a-kind experience by mixing both urban and rural life in the state. This will help in exposing tourists to different sides of Kerala.