Book Excerpt: Lalita Iyer's 'Aging (Un) Gracefully'

As the distance between us increased, our conversations got softer. I call my mother almost every day, and we talk about the mundane. Somehow, the things that irritated me in my 30s and 40s now soothe me-what we cooked that day, who she met on her walk, how long she walked, whether it was raining or not, how my son's musical went, how her bloodwork was, etc. Sometimes she repeats herself, but that is soothing too. Sometimes, she cuts me off, doesn't let me finish my sentences, doesn't fully listen to what I am saying, but as long as there is an exchange, I feel the love.