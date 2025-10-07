Modi Wishes Putin on Birthday, Leaders Reaffirm Strong India-Russia Partnership

Modi called Putin to extend birthday wishes and review bilateral progress.
Putin likely to visit India around December 5 for the annual summit.
Lavrov to visit next month to finalise details of the high-level meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday on Tuesday, while the two leaders pledged to strengthen their unique and privileged strategic alliance.
According to an Indian readout, Modi called Putin to wish him on his73rd birthday and to wish him success and good health.
The two leaders have spoken on the phone four times since the beginning of August.
"The two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," the readout said.
According to the report, Modi expressed his excitement about having Putin visit India for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit.
Around December 5, the Russian president is anticipated to travel to India for the yearly summit negotiations with Modi.
Significant results to strengthen bilateral strategic ties are anticipated from the summit.
Although the high-profile visit is being prepared, it is still unclear if the Russian president will be in India for two days or just one day.
In order to arrange the specifics of the presidential visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit India next month before Putin's trip.
In 2021, the Russian president made his most recent trip to New Delhi.
Before Putin's visit, the two parties are also anticipated to meet under the auspices of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC), according to persons with knowledge of the situation.
Modi and Putin are anticipated to discuss further extending the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two nations at the India-Russia annual summit, they said.
The prime minister of India and the president of Russia meet in a summit every year to discuss the full range of their relationship.
Thus far, Russia and India have alternated hosting 22 yearly summit meetings.
Modi visited Moscow for the annual meeting in July of last year.
India and Russia have a long history together, and Russia has been a major tenet of New Delhi's foreign policy.
With PTI inputs.