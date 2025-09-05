India Sees Drop in Birth Rate; Total Fertility Rate Falls to 1.9: Report

India's infant mortality rate fell to 25 per 1,000 live births, but sex ratio at birth remains skewed at 917 girls per 1,000 boys.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
India's Birth Rate drops | Photo: File Pic |
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Crude Birth Rate declined from 19.1 in 2022 to 18.4 in 2023, while Total Fertility Rate dropped to 1.9, the first fall in two years.

  2. Bihar recorded the highest birth and fertility rates, while Delhi and Tamil Nadu reported the lowest.

  3. 18 States/UTs now report fertility below the replacement level of 2.1; northern States remain above.

India’s Crude Birth Rate (CBR), has decreased from 19.1 in 2022 to 18.4 in 2023, a decline of 0.7-point. CBR is the number of children born per 1,000 people in the population annually. Additionally, the country’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has also fallen for the first time in two years to 1.9 in 2023, which had remained at 2.0 in the year 2021 and 2022, as per the latest Sample Registration Survey Statistical Report for 2023

According to the report released by the Office of the Registrar General of India, Bihar’s CBR was the highest at 25.8. The lowest was in Tamil Nadu at 12. 

Bihar also reported the highest TFR at 2.8 and Delhi reported the lowest at 1.2.

As Kerala’s birth rate plunges, fears of a demographic crisis grow. - Shutterstock
As Kerala's Birth Rate Plummets, Is A Demographic Collapse Inevitable?

BY Shahina K. K.

The Crude Death Rate in 2023 was at 6.4, which is a 0.4-point decline from 2022, the report mentioned, according to The Hindu. The Infant Mortality Rate in the country has declined by 1-point from 2022. 

The report also stated that 18 States and UTs had reported a TFR lower than the replacement level TFR of 2.1. Replacement level TFR refers to the average number of children each woman needs to give birth for one generation to replace the other.

As for the country’s elderly, people above the age of 60, stands at 9.7 percent of the total population, an increase of 0.7 percentage points within a year, according to the SRS 2023 datasets. Kerala has the highest proportion of elderly population at 15%. Assam (7.6%), Delhi (7.7%), and Jharkhand (7.6%) reported the lowest data.

International Literacy Day - null
Bihar Has Lowest Literacy Rate Followed By Arunachal Pradesh And Rajasthan: Ministry Of Education

BY PTI

The TFR data mentioned that the northern Indian states have a higher replacement rate – Bihar (2.8), Uttar Pradesh (2.6), Madhya Pradesh (2.4), Rajasthan (2.3), and Chhattisgarh (2.2). On the other hand, the States and UTs reporting the lowest TFR included Delhi (1.2), West Bengal (1.3), Tamil Nadu (1.3), Maharashtra (1.4),. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, and Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir reported a TFR of 1.5.

On demographic balance, the sex ratio at birth (SRB) was recorded at 917 girls for every 1,000 boys. Kerala (971) and Chhattisgarh (974) reported the highest ratios, while Uttarakhand (868) was the lowest. Bihar’s SRB, once at 964 in 2020, slipped to 891 in 2022 but showed a slight improvement to 897 in 2023. Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana continued to report SRB figures below 900.

