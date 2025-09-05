India Sees Drop in Birth Rate; Total Fertility Rate Falls to 1.9: Report

India’s Crude Birth Rate (CBR), has decreased from 19.1 in 2022 to 18.4 in 2023, a decline of 0.7-point. CBR is the number of children born per 1,000 people in the population annually. Additionally, the country’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has also fallen for the first time in two years to 1.9 in 2023, which had remained at 2.0 in the year 2021 and 2022, as per the latest Sample Registration Survey Statistical Report for 2023