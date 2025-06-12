India’s Fertility Rate Drops Below Replacement Rate

However, it also noted that despite the decreasing birth rate, India's youth population remains at 24 per cent in the age bracket of 0-14, 17 percent in 10-19, and 26 per cent in 10-24. Sixty-eight per cent of the population is between 15 to 64 years, that is of working age. About seven per cent of the population is elderly (65 and older). However, this figure is expected to rise in the next few decades as life expectancy improves. As of 2025, life expectancy at birth is projected to be 71 years for men and 74 years for women.