Hearing Your Body Wasting in Slow Motion: Poem By Durga Prasad Panda

In remembrance of eminent poet Jayanta Mahapatra on his second death anniversary, Durga Prasad Panda pays tribute via a poem dedicated to him.

Durga Prasad Panda
Poem about the body
Durga Prasad Panda on the body's wasting away. Photo: Artwork by Anupriya
In deep solitude, you hear

this rhythmic wasting

of the body, this slow ebbing away

of the cells, like dimming

of light bulbs patch by patch

in load shedding of a vast city;

a lone body fading quietly away

into the dark void, and you shed

yourself like torn, yellow leaves

of autumn, and hear your own roaring

blood clotting into a dead silence;

sounding like broken pieces

of ice unlatching

inside a defrosting fridge.

You hear the skin sagging

like a tattered cloth outgrowing

its frail body,

and see your strained breath

losing its way in the dense wilderness

of gloom, where the fruits

of your dreams rot. You hear

the light waning in your shrunken eyes.

And this bone-wagon of a body

slowing down to a screeching halt.

Durga Prasad Panda is an accomplished bilingual poet and critic whose works have appeared in prestigious literary journals across the country and abroad. Anthologised widely, he has edited a Reader on the life and works of eminent poet Jayanta Mahapatra.

Jayanta Mahapatra (22 October 1928 – 27 August 2023) was an Indian poet. He is the first Indian poet to win a Sahitya Akademi award for English poetry. He was the author of poems such as 'Indian Summer' and 'Hunger', which are regarded as classics in modern Indian English literature. He was awarded a Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India in 2009, but he returned the award in 2015 to protest against rising intolerance in India.

