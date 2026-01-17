Book Review of 'The Courtesan, Her Lover And I': Finding A Place In History

While the historical sections are the novel’s strongest and most compelling even the content occasionally seems similar, juggling Dagh’s trips to Calcutta and Munni’s argument’s with paying clients. However, the details of her lifeare written with every day fasmiliarity, her artistic ambition and emotional vulnerability vividly realised. Her relationship with DaghDehlvi—conducted against the strict codes governing courtesan lives—has the sweep and lyricism of classic tawaif romances, echoing figures such as UmraoJaan while remaining firmly grounded in its own cultural context. Khan handles courtesan politics with sensitivity, portraying these women as artists, teachers, and cultural custodians, while also showing how fragile their independence could be reliant as it was on a high paying patron or series of patrons who may or may not have been reverent lovers.