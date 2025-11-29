K’taka Pilgrim Killed, 35 Injured as Bus Overturns on Kerala Hill Road

Ayyappa devotees’ return trip turns tragic after their bus skids off a narrow, curved stretch near Chittarikkal.

K’taka Pilgrim Killed, 35 Injured as Bus Overturns on Kerala Hill Road
K’taka Pilgrim Killed, 35 Injured as Bus Overturns on Kerala Hill Road
  • A bus carrying 53 Ayyappa pilgrims from Karnataka overturned near Chittarikkal, killing one and injuring over 35.

  • Police say the narrow hill highway and sharp bends likely caused the driver to lose control.

  • All injured were hospitalised, while 36-year-old Harish M C from Mysuru died from his injuries.

One person died and over 35 others injuried when a bus carrying Ayyappa devotees from neighbouring Karnataka overturned on the hill highway in this district, police said on Saturday.

Tragedy struck the pilgrims when they were returning home after offering prayers at Sabarimala.

The deceased was identified as Harish M C (36) from Mysuru.

Rush of people to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple - | Photo: PTI
Bus With Ayyappa Devotees Overturns in Tamil Nadu; Several Injured

BY Outlook News Desk

A police officer said the mishap took place in Kattamkavala near Chittarikkal under Chittarikkal police station limit.

"There were 53 pilgrims in the bus. The topography of the area is suspected to have contributed to the mishap. The road is too narrow in many stretches and curves are too steep," he said.

The vehicle lost control at one such bend on the hill highway, overturned and rolled down a steep slope on the roadside, the officer said.

All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and Harish succumbed to his wounds thete later, police added. 

