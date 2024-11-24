IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top Five Pacers To Watch Out For Ft Arshdeep Singh

The mega player auction for the Indian Premier League 2025 is upon us and all the ten teams and their fans are geared up for what promises to be a thrilling two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Streaming Guide | More Cricket News)
After a long time, a lot of Indian international stars are in the auction. The biggest of them is of course Rishabh Pant but there are others in the fray too. Last season's IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer too is in the auction. Other big Indian names set to go under the hammer include KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj among others. A lot of quality is there on offer in terms of overseas players too.
Fast bowlers are always in demand in the auction and the Jeddah showdown is going to be no different with teams set to break the bank for pacers.
Below is the list of five pacers who are set to attract a lot of teams at the IPL 2025 Player Auction.
Arshdeep Singh
The Punjab left-arm pacer will compete with some top Indian batting stars to get the biggest paycheque of the day. Arshdeep is young, a good new ball bowler, a smart death bowler and has shown the ability to do well under pressure over the years. Also, he has already become India's second best T20I bowler in history. Franchises, especially those with big budgets, will try to nail him down by spending a huge sum of money.
Mohammed Siraj
After a fruitful seven-year stint with RCB, Siraj is back in the auction. The Hyderabad born pacer blows hot and cold but when he is good he is among the best in the world. An in-form Siraj can win games on his own by running through batting line-ups in a matter of few overs. This fact will attract a lot of teams towards Siraj.
His experience will also be a factor that will make him an unmissable player for a lot of teams.
Mohammed Shami
Despite missing the entirety of last IPL, Shami remains the fourth-highest wicket-taker since the last auction cycle. The pacer is considered among the greatest bowlers India has produced and his wicket-taking abilities are second to none even if he can go for runs sometimes.
His wicket-taking skills combined with expereince make him a valuable commodity in the auction. However, his fitness might hinder him from touching his real value.
Mitchell Starc
The costliest IPL player of all time, Starc will once again be on the radar of franchises. After a poor start, Starc stamped his big-match player credentials as he won the Player of the Match award in the both the final and qualifier 1 in KKR's title-winning run last season. Teams will not hesitate in handing him another big pay cheque to get his services.
Starc seems set for another big pay day in the upcoming auction.
Jofra Archer
The Most Valuable Player in the only full IPL season he played, Archer will once again be on the radar of several teams at the auction. He can take wickets with the new ball, bowl perfect yorkers at the death, rattle batters with sharp bouncers and then hit some long sixes too. There is nothing that would have stopped Archer from getting a massive pay cheque at the auction in an ideal world. However, his fitness and availability remains a concern. At the same time, since he will come late to the auction, most teams just would not be left with enough money. He could thus go to a team for a discount.